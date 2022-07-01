Elizabeth Olsen Explained How Marvel Worries About Piracy Even With An Avenger Like Her

We already know how close to the vest Marvel Studios keeps its movie and television projects, and as we’ve come to learn over the years, the company is just as secretive to their leading actors. Now it makes sense that ignorance might be bliss for Marvel actors like Elizabeth Olsen when promoting the latest Marvel movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but according to the Scarlet Witch actress, piracy worries extend to her as well.

As it turns out, Elizabeth Olsen viewed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which recently hit Disney+ after making $950 million worldwide), and was given the movie by Marvel in a way that has led her to not having seen it to this day. In her words:

No, I haven’t seen it still… I’m one of those people who wants to study something so I can figure out how to make it better. I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it […] And so I asked them to send me a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.

While Elizabeth Olsen was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , the actress admitted she has yet to see the 2022 blockbuster because of the circumstances of the premiere. The actress had a cold on the night, so she requested what is called a “screener” to view the movie at home. However, the copy had a watermark of her name on it. Olsen continued:

My name would be on it and the exact time and date. It’s just distracting. Could you imagine if I did [pirate the movie?] Like, how do you even do that?

Screeners of movies shown before their release date and at home typically use watermarks and timestamps on them. In fact, journalists who get these movies early can relate to the experience of watching a whole movie with their full name across the screen to remind one to not screenshot or record the movie before it is released to the public. But Elizabeth Olsen has to deal with this too? You’d think being an Avenger would earn one some kind of early copy of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness without a watermark.

While speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Elizabeth Olsen shared her disinterest in pirating Marvel projects, because duh… it’s her movie! It’s pretty funny when you think about it, but then again, it is Marvel. Remember, the studio told the actress she’d be reprising Scarlet Witch in Multiverse of Madness just before the movie began production, and she’d already been on set shooting WandaVision, leaving her “confused.” Olsen has also been honest about her Marvel role, perhaps taking her away from other movies.