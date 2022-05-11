Doctor Strange 2’s Elizabeth Olsen Gets Honest About How Role As Scarlet Witch Has Prevented Her From Doing Other Movies

Elizabeth Olsen has set the Marvel universe into chaos as the Scarlet Witch. She got into her antihero bag in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film was a culmination of Olsen's Wanda Maximoff playing her position until the right moment struck. The sequel and Disney+’s WandaVision finally allowed her to take center stage on the big screen. But playing the Marvel sorceress has been a double-edged sword for the actress. The role propelled her onto Hollywood’s A-list, but it meant sacrificing her creative needs as an actress. The Doctor Strange 2 actress was honest about how her role as the Marvel character prevented her from doing other movies.

Before becoming the Scarlet Witch, the Ingrid Goes West actress was an indie film darling with fares like Martha Marcy Mary Marlene and Silent House. It was through those movies she caught the attention of the MCU. While joining Marvel was a major moment in her still-young career, it may have hindered her acting ambitions more than helped her, according to the actress. The Doctor Strange 2 actress spilled to The New York Times how her Marvel commitments affected her acting career.

It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member. And this is me being the most honest.

It’s safe to say the MCU star never pictured setting the MCU into complete chaos as she does in Doctor Strange 2. Early in her career, she didn’t want to be typecast as the indie girl, but being exclusively a big-budget star wasn’t exactly her thing either. Of course, like many Marvel actors, she signed a multi-picture plan. While it meant stability, being locked into the deal meant she had to pass up other acting opportunities. She revealed to The New York Times she had to pass on the Oscar-nominated dark comedy The Lobster. Doing so crushed her as she spoke about her feelings at the time.

I started to feel frustrated. I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it.

Every big-name actress must wrestle with that sacrifice. You want to expand your appeal as a performer without sacrificing your creativity and love of the craft. Doing smaller films appeared to be Olsen’s forte despite the success she’s had in portraying Marvel’s favorite mystical being (sorry, Benedict Cumberbatch). But playing the Scarlet Witch hasn’t nullified her thespian cred as she grounded the character where other actresses would’ve been over the top.

While the Scarlet Witch served as the Doctor Strange sequel’s main antagonist, the actress learned about her involvement in the film as WandaVision resumed filming after the pandemic caused production to shut down. This led to some speedy preparation of the Godzilla actress as filming for the sequel started a month after the miniseries wrapped up. Hopping from one production to another didn’t hinder her performance as she and her co-stars were singled out in multiple reviews. All that fanfare paid off as Doctor Strange 2 pulled in $185 million on its opening weekend, setting new 2022 records at the same time.

With her tremendous MCU success under her belt, the actress has flexed her acting muscles in film and television through projects like Wind River and Sorry for Your Loss. Of course, viewers will get to see her next in the miniseries Love and Death, which will premiere later this year along with other new and returning shows. Until that project debuts, you can see Dr. Strange and the Scarlett Witch battle it out for the multiverse’s fate by watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters. The sequel is just the beginning of the upcoming Marvel slate dropping in 2022 and beyond.