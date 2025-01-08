A Deadpool & Wolverine Scene Was Written To ‘Trick’ Chris Evans Into Joining The Movie, But He Had One Stipulation Of His Own

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always keeping fans on their toes, thanks to a constant supply of new projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie to hit the big screen is Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office and proved the shared universe still had staying power. Deadpool 3 had lots of wild cameos, including a NSFW role for Chris Evans as Human Torch. A Deadpool & Wolverine scene was written to "trick" Evans into joining the movie, but he had one stipulation of his own. Let's break it down.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were treated to all sorts of easter eggs and cameos in Deadpool 3. Chris Evans has spoken about his role, and excitement over Johnny Storm's potty mouth. But a clip of Ryan Reynolds on CantinaTalks reveals that he wasn't always sure the Captain America actor would be down to join the fun. As Reynolds put it:

Chris and I sort of have a history of trading cameos in movies and he was just so in. Because I wrote this setup for him where Deadpool sort of talks about him as the ultimate trash talker, that's it's not me. He's the shit talker extreme. Like, my hats off to this guy. And in the movie you're like 'Wait, but he doesn't talk like that. Deadpool's just getting another guy killed.' Which Deadpool's really good at.

He's not wrong. Evans' cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine is really a rollercoaster, despite his limited screen time. Audiences and Wade Wilson originally assumed he was once again playing Captain America, before it was revealed he was reprising his role as the Human Torch. And after seeing him brutally killed by Cassandra Nova, it's revealed in the film's tag that he did indeed let out a vicious monologue of trash talk about the villain.

Chris Evans also cameod in Free Guy, so it's clear he's down to clown when it comes to Ryan Reynolds. And the scene that was written for him in Deadpool & Wolverine clearly got the actor interested in returning to the MCU... with a twist. Later in that same clip, Reynolds revealed that Johnny Torch's bonus scene quickly became important to Evans. As he put it:

So I wrote this tag for Chris. Initially I just wrote it to trick and manipulate Chris inot saying yes. It's like 'But there's also this scene.' Because something that was like really funny, actually. This has to be in the movie. And Chris only agreed to do the movie as long as that tag stays in the movie. Which I don't blame him at all.

Me neither. This bonus scene with Evans was utterly hilarious, and showed him being way more foul-mouthed than Steve Rogers ever was. Since there was an ongoing joke throughout Age of Ultron about Cap's aversion to swearing, this scene was doubly enjoyable for longtime fans.

There are rumors that Evans will play another variant in Avengers: Doomsday, but we'll have to see how development of The Russo Brothers' two upcoming Marvel movies ultimately shake out.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th, with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson playing the title role. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.