Fantastic Four’s Jessica Alba Has Some –Wait For It– Fantastic Advice For New Invisible Woman Vanessa Kirby

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is heading underway with an updated cast list that makes us look forward to the upcoming Marvel movie even more. Not only do we have The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal as Reed, Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn as Johnny, and The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben, but Vanessa Kirby will take on the role of Sue Storm. Jessica Alba, who played the first ever Invisible Woman in the Tim Story-directed movies, gives some—wait for it— fantastic advice for Kirby’s new role.

Jessica Alba certainly wasn’t invisible playing Sue Storm the first time around. With her early status as a sex symbol in her career , Alba played a brainy kick-ass superhero who could not only become invisible but fight off her enemies by creating a force field. Her Marvel superhero role gave her MTV Movie Award nominations for Best Hero and Best On-Screen Team. For the third time around, Sue Storm will be brought to the big screen again in The Fantastic Four: First Steps played by British actress Vanessa Kirby. The Sin City star gave some advice on Collider to the new Sue Storm that, of course, is absolutely fantastic:

I think just have fun. The fans are so amazing. It was probably one of the best times of my life, going around the world and meeting all of the people that just love The Fantastic Four and love these comic books and can relate to these stories. That, to me, and to be able to meet so many different people that you can touch and bring joy to them, I would say that's first and foremost for anyone who gets the honor of playing one of these awesome characters. So I'd tell her to just have fun and soak in the moments.

The Dark Angel actress is correct that portraying a Marvel superhero is the best way to meet a bunch of adoring fans. When Jessica Alba thinks back on her time playing Sue Storm , she remembers having a lot of fun and how life-changing it was to contribute to the superhero world with a nurturing badass character. With Marvel movies not stopping anytime soon and the studio being one of the most successful ones out there, it’s easy to achieve a fanbase through them. Everyone will surely know Vanessa Kirby’s name now more than ever before playing one of Stan Lee’s iconic characters in the first movie of Marvel’s Phase Six.

Marvel’s new Fantastic Four movie reportedly prioritized the casting of Sue Storm before anyone else. I personally believe they picked a winner in Vanessa Kirby. The talented actress is best known for being awesome in Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman as a grief-stricken woman who has a traumatic childbirth experience. She also won the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing Princess Margaret in The Crown and recently portrayed Empress Joséphine in Napoleon. With all of the strength and emotions Kirby has brought out in her well-known roles, I’m confident she’ll bring those same superb skills to her new Marvel role.

Other than the stellar casting, other important things to know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps is that we’ll be getting an origin story set in the ‘60s. So the movie will start with the dynamic quartet already having their powers. But it looks like we’ll be getting a brand new story that we haven’t seen with this superhero team on the big screen before. WandaVision’s Matt Shakman will also be set to direct his first Marvel flick with Snowpiecer’s Josh Friedman writing it. With filming beginning in July, we’re expected to get a 2025 summer release.

As Vanessa Kirby films her new role as Sue Storm for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, OG actress of the series, Jessica Alba, gives fantastic advice for Kirby to have fun and be psyched by all of the fan experiences she’ll be having. Get ready to see the Best Actress nominee in the 2025 movie release coming to theaters on July 25, 2025.