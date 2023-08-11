Guardians 3: Sounds Like James Gunn Was Really Determined To Drop The MCU’s First F-Bomb
James Gunn was ready to battle with Marvel over Star-Lord Guardians 3 F-bomb.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is giant, thanks to its ever growing list of movies and TV shows. But there are a few undeniable fan favorites, including James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The story of the cosmic team ended with the threequel, which is now streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Guardians 3 also made history by including the MCU’s first f-bomb, and it sounds like Gunn was determined to make that happen.
Those hardcore fans who have been watching the Marvel movies in order know that the franchises are typically PG-13 and free from certain curse words. But Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 broke that trend with a hilarious F-bomb uttered by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. James Gunn recently answered questions on threads about the movie, where one fan was surprised that Marvel gave him the first utterance of “fuck,” rather than another big name like Samuel L. Jackson. The filmmaker got honest about the process, offering:
There you go. It looks like it was Gunn’s idea to include the F-word in the MCU for the first time in Guardians 3. And surprisingly enough, he seemingly got no push back from Kevin Feige and the powers that be at the studio. Although he was prepared to stand his ground and fight for that brief (but hilarious) comedic bit if necessary.
James Gunn’s response on Threads shows how determined he was for Star-Lord to drop an F-bomb in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He is a filmmaker who is known for having a strong vision, including the script, performances, design, and music of his projects. So perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that he wasn’t going to budge if Marvel had an issue with this brief moment of profanity.
For those who don’t remember, Guardians 3’s use of the word “fuck” came about halfway through its runtime. When the Guardians travel to Counter-Earth on their mission to save Rocket, Star-Lord and Nebula enter a human car. But the Blue Meanie doesn’t know how to open a car door, leading Peter to drop an F-bomb at Karen Gillan’s character. While this moment got spoiled in a trailer, it still got a big laugh when I saw the movie in theaters.
After the ending of Guardians 3, fans are left wondering about the future of the cosmic team. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord is expected to return, but there's no telling if/when we might see the rest of the beloved heroes.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is streaming now in Disney+, and the next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is The Marvels on November 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
