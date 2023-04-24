Guardians 3 Clip Reveals Marvel’s First F-Bomb

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding on the small and silver screens, to the delight of generations of fans. One of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , which is just a few weeks away from its release. It looks like the blockbuster will be an emotional experience, but the property is known for its comedy. And a new Guardians 3 clip seemingly revealed Marvel’s first F-bomb. Of course, it’s bleeped for the purpose of the movie’s marketing campaign.

James Gunn is a filmmaker who is known for putting his signature sense of humor into all of his projects, whether they be at DC or Marvel. Guardians 3 will wrap up the story of the beloved cosmic team, while also no doubt including a ton of A+ comedic moments. A clip from that threequel recently made its way onto Twitter , which shows Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord getting frustrated with Karen Gillan’s Nebula to the point of cursing at the blue meanie. Check it out below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has released a new clip and it seems to feature the MCU’s first use of a certain word. Potential small spoiler!pic.twitter.com/HQP2k1QvVIApril 21, 2023 See more

It’s scenes like this that make the Guardians into such fan favorite characters in the MCU. Despite the emotional story and high stakes drama, the franchise’s comedy leans from these fish out of the water moments. And seeing an ultra serious and deadly character like Nebula fail to open a car door shows just how weird the cosmic heroes continue to be.

This clip from the upcoming threequel comes from a sequence that has been teased since the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 . In it we see the team visit Earth, only to find a neighborhood filled with aliens. It looks like they try to make a run for it at one point in a car, only for the cosmic heroes to be confused by the vehicle.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Director: James Gunn Writer: James Gunn Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn Release Date/Platform: May 5th in theaters.

Marvel security is notoriously tight , so the contents of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are largely a mystery ahead of its release. But since it's serving as the final chapter of the story for the beloved team of heroes, smart money says it’s going to be an emotional ride. Cast members like Karen Gillan revealed they cried just reading the script , let alone filming it. The trailer featured shots of both Mantis and Peter weeping, and there are a number of theories about why this might be.

The Guardian who fans are most concerned for is definitely Bradley Cooper’s Rocket. The trailers have been putting a ton of focus on him, and the threequel will finally reveal his mysterious origin. But it also feels like Gunn might kill off more than one character throughout the movie’s runtime. Additionally, fans are curious to find out who will be voicing Rocket’s love interest Lylla. There have been plenty of fan rumors, with some wanting to see a Star Is Born reunion with Lady Gaga providing Lylla’s voice .