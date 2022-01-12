Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: James Gunn’s Latest Update Is Going To Make Fans Happy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven itself a giant force in the entertainment industry, with well over a decade of successful movie blockbusters. While there are a number of franchises, some stand out as fan favorites. Chief among them is Guardians of the Galaxy, and James Gunn’s latest update about Vol. 3 is going to make moviegoers very happy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was originally going to be one of the first installments in Phase Four, but was pushed back a number of years as a result of James Gunn’s (temporary) firing. But production is finally underway, and fans can’t wait to see how the trilogy is wrapped up. Gunn recently provided an update about that process, shouting out newcomer Chukwudi Iwuji and saying:

It's going great. Chukwudi, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the movie and people are freaking out over how good this guy is. Literally freaking out. I think that I'm really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break. Kevin [Feige] went... They were all really, really, really stoked. But also, it's not going to be the movie people... It's different than what people are going to expect. It's a hard road, but I'm really happy with it so far.

Well, that’s certainly exciting. It looks like both James Gunn and the powers that be at Marvel Studios are pleased with the direction Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going in. While he was careful not to actually reveal anything about the project’s contents, this is definitely a hopeful message about the long-awaited threequel.

James Gunn’s comments about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 come from a recent conversation with Collider . While promoting the upcoming Peacemaker series with John Cena, eventually the conversation turned to his ongoing efforts in the MCU. And it sounds like Kevin Feige and company are super enthused about the direction of the Guardians franchise.

As James Gunn mentioned, actor Chukwudi Iwuji is expected to have a major role in Guardians 3. His character is currently a mystery, but it sounds like he’s going to shake things up when interacting with the motley crew of cosmic heroes. There’s a ton of anticipation behind the project, especially since it’s expected to end the story of the current team.

Despite the delays to James Gunn’s third Marvel blockbuster, there is plenty more Guardians of the Galaxy content coming to hold fans over. First the team will show up in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, although it’s unclear how big of a role they’ll have. Gunn is also cooking up the Guardians Holiday Special, which should connect directly with the upcoming third movie. Finally, there’s also going to be a set of animated shorts starring Baby Groot .