Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Zoe Saldana Shares Detailed Look At Her Gamora Makeup, So Bring On Vol. 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise with a large number of individual properties included. But some stand out as fan favorites, like James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Gamora actress Zoe Saldana just shared a detailed look at her green makeup, so bring on the mysterious Vol. 3 .

Zoe Saldana made her debut as Gamora in the first Guardians movie, reprising the role in the first sequel as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Fans can’t wait to catch up with Thanos’ daughter, especially since she was killed and “revived” thanks to some time traveling. While it’s unclear how her story will play out, Saldana posted an up-close look at her signature green makeup, check it out below,

Gamora is officially back, although she’s technically not the same hero we grew to love throughout the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Zoe Saldana’s character could go seemingly anywhere in the upcoming threequel, with the team last seen departing into space in hopes of finding the 2014 version of her. Production for James Gunn’s movie is currently underway, which is likely how Saldana snapped this awesome photo.

The above image comes to us from Zoe Saldana’s personal Instagram account, and is sure to delight the countless Guardians of the Galaxy fans out there. Audiences were devastated when Gamora was killed by her father in order to procure the Soul Stone during Infinity War. Luckily Saldana’s tenure as the deadliest woman in the galaxy didn’t end there, thanks to a complication from the Time Heist.

Since Gamora fled the battlefield after Avengers: Endgame, the Guardians (especially Star-Lord and Nebula) definitely want to track her down. But because of this disconnect, smart money says Zoe Saldana won’t be appearing with the rest of the team in Thor: Love and Thunder. But she is set to star in both Guardians 3 and the Guardians Holiday Special – both of which are currently in production.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was originally supposed to be one of the first installments in Phase Four, the schedule was changed drastically as a result of James Gunn’s (temporary) firing by Disney. This allowed the filmmaker to take his gig at DC for The Suicide Squad, with the Guardians 3 not expected to hit theaters until spring of 2023. But that hasn’t stopped anticipation for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster from being any less high. Especially since the current team's story is expected to come to an end.