Chris Pratt Reacts To Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Filming, Promises It’ll Be ‘Worth The Wait’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, with Phase Four expanding the franchise on both the small and silver screens. Luckily for fans, one highly anticipated blockbuster finally kicked off production: James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Chris Pratt recently reacted to filming, and promised it’ll be “worth the wait.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy are fan-favorite characters in the MCU, and moviegoers are very invested in what’ll happen in their mysterious threequel. While Guardians 3 was originally supposed to be one of the first installments in Phase Four, James Gunn’s temporary firing and gig directing The Suicide Squad pushed it back a number of years. But filming has finally begun, and Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt shared his thoughts on social media, saying:

Day 1 in the can. Honestly could not have started off better. Hit the ground running with a delicate, emotional, funny, wild, complicated scene and everyone absolutely killed. So grateful to be puppeteered by my friend and brother the mad genius James Gunn. Oh My God I promise you… this movie will be worth the wait.

Well, that’s definitely exciting. It sounds like the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are ready to bring their all to the mysterious blockbuster. Considering James Gunn’s third installment is expected to wrap up the current story, the pressure is definitely on.

Chris Pratt’s comments about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 come from his personal Instagram account. He re-shared the same photo that James Gunn originally posted, featuring much of the franchise’s starring cast. That includes newcomer Will Poulter, who is playing Adam Warlock -- a character fans have been waiting years to meet.

The MCU fandom is super invested in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, especially after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The Guardians were hit hard by Thanos’ assault on the galaxy, and suffered immeasurable loss. Gamora was murdered by her father, while Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, and Mantis were all turned to dust as a result of The Snap. Only Rocket and Nebula were alive during the five-year time jump, where they became bonafide members of The Avengers.

As a reminder, you can see James Gunn’s thrilling photo from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below. Plenty of familiar faces are pictured, including Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, and Dave Bautista. Check it out below,

While the contents of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remain a complete mystery, fans can surmise what Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord will be focused on: finding Gamora. His girlfriend perished so Thanos could procure the Soul Stone, but a 2014 version of the character was brought into the current timeline thanks to the Time Heist. When we last saw the Guardians in Avengers: Endgame, they were departing for space in hopes of finding the green girl.

Before the Guardians of the Galaxy take center stage for their threequel, they’ll first appear in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. While they’re not expected to have large roles in that movie, it’ll help satiate the appetite of fans who can’t wait to see the motley crew in their own blockbuster.