Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’s Will Poulter Talks Intense Diet And Training To Get Ripped For His MCU Debut

Will Poulter's casting as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may have been unexpected for some initially, but many now seem excited to see his take on the powerful character. Of course, the actor needed to bulk up and get ripped in order to prep for his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. So like many MCU alums, Poulter had a nutrition and workout regimen put into place by the studio to ensure he'd get into superhero shape. The Guardians actor recently opened up about his intense diet and training and, needless to say, it was a lot.

Training for a blockbuster movie can be tough, but one could get the sense that it's even harder when it comes to an MCU film. The productions feature iconic characters that fans have been reading about in comic books for years. So there can be added pressure to achieve the necessary physicality. This could especially true for Will Poulter, who's playing someone fans have been eager to see for years. The Midsommar actor told The Independent that he felt his workout plan was a bit too extreme, though, and said that he “wouldn’t recommend” it to others:

It's difficult talking about it because with Marvel it's all secret squirrel. But the most important thing is that your mental and physical health has to be number one, and the aesthetic goals have to be secondary, otherwise you end up promoting something that is unhealthy and unrealistic if you don't have the financial backing of a studio paying for your meals and training. I'm in a very privileged position in that respect, and I wouldn't recommend anyone do what I did to get ready for that job.

When celebrities go through physical transformations like his, the public typically marvels at the results, though some may not consider just how much work goes into building and maintaining a firm physique. Kudos to the Maze Runner actor for putting in the work and getting honest about what needs to be done. Now, after that strenuous dieting and training, it seems the star has changed things up a bit:

I've gone through a series of different diets over the last few months. Now I'm in the maintenance phase, which is quite nice. I'm not eating copious amounts of food to bulk, and I'm not cutting. I'm just maintaining my weight. I've gone through periods of looking at food and feeling like I can't face it, and then you blink and the next minute you're ready to eat furniture because you're so hungry.

It sounds like Will Poulter has found the perfect sweet spot in which he can balance his intake and workouts to best fit his needs. He's far from the first Marvel star to open up about the studio’s workout regimen. Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani once talked about having to eat sad "snacks" while dieting and also discussed the weird after effects of getting swole. Poulter’s GotG co-star, Chris Pratt, has also had to lose and gain weight multiple times amid his commitment to James Gunn's sci-fi franchise. Getting ripped may not always be easy for the stars, but one can always hope that it's all worth it in the end.

Fans will have to wait until May 5, 2023 to see Will Poulter's Adam Warlock massive (and possibly gold) bod in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.