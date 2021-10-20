Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Star Will Poulter Breaks Silence On Playing Adam Warlock

After years of speculation, it was recently confirmed that Will Poulter will play the role of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Now, the actor has spoken out about his new role, and as you might expect, he’s quite excited.

Will Poulter was recently in attendance at the BFI London Film Festival where somebody caught up with him and got a chance to ask how he felt joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he keeps himself a bit reserved, he repeatedly states how lucky he feels he is to have scored the role, and he’s particularly complimentary of his new director. Poulter says...

I feel very very lucky and honored to be welcomed into the Marvel family. Particularly in a franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy which I regard to be incredibly creative and very unique. James Gunn is someone who I really admire so I feel very lucky.

In one of the scenes played during the credits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, it was revealed that the Sovereign race was creating a perfect being who the leader Ayesha referred to as Adam. That got fans very excited. James Gunn had tried to temper that excitement over the years; until the casting was announced he never actually confirmed Adam Warlock would be in the movie.

Exactly how Adam Warlock will fit into the movie is certainly an interesting question. Adam was being created as a way to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Sovereign holds a grudge, and so it would seem that Adam will be the film’s antagonist, but that’s not usually the type of character Adam Warlock is.

No movie in Marvel’s Phase 4 has had quite the rough road of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie itself was in limbo and might not have happened at all after James Gunn was let go, though that decision was eventually rectified. But the Guardians themselves went through a great deal over the course of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Exactly what sort of state we’ll see them in is anybody’s guess.

We may get something of a hint of what we’re in for when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives, as we know that the Guardians of the Galaxy actors will be appearing there in some capacity. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see that too, as that movie, along with several others from Marvel, recently had their release dates pushed back. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was one movie that did not have to adjust its release.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will open in May of 2023, and while that's still a long way off, the movie is getting ready to start shooting very soon. Perhaps once that happens we'll begin to learn more about just who Adam Warlock will be in the MCU.