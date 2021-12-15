Guardians 3: James Gunn Asked Some Big Questions About Will Poulter Before Casting Him As Adam Warlock
James Gunn takes his Guardians of the Galaxy casting seriously.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, and Phase Four has already contained a ton of wild twists. One of the most highly anticipated blockbusters currently in the works is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to end the story of the current team. And it turns out that James Gunn asked some big questions about actor Will Poulter before casting him as Adam Warlock.
Fans have been waiting to see Adam Warlock debut in the MCU since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s credits scenes hinted at his upcoming entrance. Will Poulter is a killer talent to add to James Gunn’s ensemble of names, but he seemingly asked around to make sure the Midsommar actor was actually fun to work with. Actress and producer Molly Quinn was one person that Gunn reached out to, as she recently shared:
Well, there you have it. While Will Poulter’s career and talents speak for themselves, James Gunn wanted to make sure he’d actually enjoy being on set with him. Luckily he was able to get some references, and quickly offered him the role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We’ll just have to wait and see what hi-jinx ultimately occur on screen.
Molly Quinn’s comments come from an interview with The Direct, and shows just how methodically James Gunn approaches casting for Guardians of the Galaxy. She is close personal friends with James Gunn, and even appeared in Guardians 2 as Howard The Duck’s date. She also co-starred with Will Poulter in We’re The Millers, which is why she was the perfect person to ask about his behavior on set. Although it seems like the Black Mirror actor is as delightful as the rest of the starring cast.
While the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are keeping the movie’s contents under wraps, Adam Warlock is expected to factor heavily into the content of the mysterious threequel. Ayesha and The Sovereign are seemingly out for revenge, so it's presumed he’ll be the primary antagonist. But the Guardians also have their own trauma to work through as they search for the 2014 version of Gamora.
Since Molly Quinn has such a great relationship with James Gunn, she ultimately followed up about his Will Poulter inquiry. As such, we can assume he knew about the Adam Warlock casting before the rest of us. As she went on to explain,
It remains to be seen if Molly Quinn will get another cameo in Guardians 3, but fans are expecting Seth Green’s Howard the Duck to appear at least briefly. Gunn’s penchant for adding the infamous character has always tickled the fans, and Howard even showed up in Avengers: Endgame’s final battle alongside the Ravagers. We’ll keep our fingers (and wings) crossed.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 23rd, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
