Gwyneth Paltrow Had Nothing But Nice Things To Say About Jon Favreau And Robert Downey Jr, But She Has One Criticism About Playing Pepper Potts
Well, that was honest.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will remember it all began with the first Iron Man movie, which starred Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow. The latter actress has nothing but nice thing to say about RDJ and director Jon Favreau, but she did have one complaint about her OG appearance as Pepper Potts.
While fans are looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies, more information about the shared universe's humble beginnings are still trickling out. Gwyneth Paltrow recently spoke to Vanity Fair about her movie roles, and offered some insider scoops about what it was like on the MCU's very first movie.
What Gwyneth Paltrow Said About Working On The Original Iron Man
While the MCU is a well-oiled machine at this point, Iron Man was a big risk. It was the first entry into the shared universe, and featured studio execs thought casting Robert Downey Jr. was a risk. But once on set it sounds like Paltrow, Downey, and Favreau did some serious collaboration to bring the blockbuster to life. As she shared:
Honestly, this does sound like a unique way of working on such a giant blocbuster. Marvel is known for its tight security, and the way that Kevin Feige and company methodically introduce new characters and stories. But Iron Man was more of an experiment, one filled with a ton of improvisation.
Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year), you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription. And in order to watch Gwyneth Paltrow's long tenure in the MCU you'll need Disney+.
Expires March 30
This unique type of collaboration between Favreau, Paltrow, and Downey paid off in the end, as Iron Man was hugely popular and kickstarted an entire shared universe. And while Paltrow might forget she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, she's got lots of praise for the director of the OG MCU film. As she continued:
While it definitely sounds like filming the first Iron Man movie all those years ago was a positive experience for the Oscar-winning actress, there was one aspect of playing Pepper Potts that she wasn't a fan of.
The Aspect Of Iron Man That Gwyneth Wasn't A Fan Of
While gushing about filming the OG Iron Man film, Paltrow spoke about one sore point from the 2008 movie. In her words:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
She certainly didn't mince words. While Paltrow would go on to play Pepper Potts in a whopping seven movies in the MCU, that doesn't mean that she was a big fan of her first wig. Luckily it didn't deter her from returning to that role time and time again.
It's currently unclear if/when Paltrow will return to the MCU, but she's been good about popping in for cameos. The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Thunderbolts* on May 2nd as pat of the 2025 movie release list.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How Does Jonathan Majors Actually Feel About Being Dropped By Marvel? He Opens Up About Letter He Wrote Kevin Feige And More
Daredevil: Born Again Featured The Most Hilarious Moment Yet From Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Tenure, And I Love The Reason Why It Needed To Be Redone