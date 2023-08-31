Helpful The Marvels Video Gives A Crash Course In What You Need To Remember Before Seeing The Brie Larson Film

While Brie Larson ’s Captain Marvel hasn't been too far away from the MCU since her introduction, this fall we finally get to see the hero back in action as the lead of The Marvels . The next in upcoming Marvel movies will see Carol Danvers teaming up with an old friend and superfan of hers, who are both superpowered in their own fantastical ways. With The Marvels less than three months away now, Marvel Studios is making sure audiences are caught up, and there’s a lot to remember.

The Marvels is a team-up film that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building up for five years now, between various films and TV shows. Check out the “Journey to The Marvels” featurette from Marvel's YouTube, which can serve as a bit of a crash course about what you need to remember ahead of the fall movie:

The video from Marvel Entertainment ties together clips from The Marvels with elements from past films and series to catch one up before seeing the new movie. It all starts with 2019’s Captain Marvel, which told the origins of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers heroic story, including a key friendship with Maria and Monica Rambeau.

As you may recall, Carol was besties with Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau and had a sweet relationship with her daughter, Monica. Since the events of Captain Marvel took place in 1995 and The Marvels is more so in the present day, Monica has grown up into a woman (played by Teyonah Parris). Parris debuted her role as grown-up Monica in WandaVision , where she acquired the power to “manipulate wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum” as she recaps in the above video. In The Marvels, Carol and Monica will finally reunite, this time as fellow superheroes.

The third piece of The Marvels to keep one’s eye on is the origin story of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, which can be found on the series, Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan is a huge fan of Captain Marvel and the Avengers and one day, she becomes a superhero in her own right thanks to some bangles from her grandmother activating her mutant powers .

In The Marvels, it looks like those bangles will really factor into the mission at hand, between an anomaly that seems to bring the three heroes together. Per the video, Carol, Monica and Kamala somehow begin to switch places everytime they use their powers somehow. Aside from those three heroes, audiences should also expect big things from an alien cat named Goose along with the return of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.