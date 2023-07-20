The Marvels Producer Teases Big Things For Goose, And Sign Me Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and we’re currently in the midst of Phase Five. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels , which will see Captain Marvel get her own team thanks to Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau. Another returning character is Goose the cat, who is actually a Flerken. The Marvels producer recently teased big things for Goose in the sequel, and sign me up.

Those of us who have been watching Marvel movies in order have been patiently waiting for the return of Goose since Captain Marvel hit theaters. The Flerken has proven herself as a surprisingly powerful force, and was even responsible for scratching Nick Fury’s eye . Producer Mary Livanos recently spoke to EW about Goose’s role in The Marvels, teasing:

Goose is her own person. She is full of surprises, and she certainly has a lot in store over the course of this story.

Is it November yet? It looks like we’ll be getting plenty of iconic cosmic pet when The Marvels arrives in theaters this fall. And since Goose is so full of surprises, it seems like just about anything could happen in her sophomore appearance in the MCU.

Mary Livanos’ comments are definitely exciting, and will no doubt make sense for those closely following the upcoming sequel’s marketing campaign. Goose was pretty heavily featured in The Marvels trailer , and is shown disposing of enemies in space when Kamala Khan accidentally trades places with Carol Danvers. It also looks like she may call in more Flerkins for backup sometime throughout the mysterious adventure.

The Marvels (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Director: Nia DaCosta Writer: Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells Cast: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Samuel L. Jackson Release Date/Platform: November 10th in theaters

Goose became an iconic character before Captain Marvel even hit theaters back in 2019. Goose got their own character poster , which was hilariously bonkers. Additionally, a digital short was released where the feline was auditioning for their role. Add in its penchant for stealing Infinity Stones and being responsible for Fury’s eye, and she definitely left her paw print on the shared universe as a whole.

Since the upcoming sequel seems to be largely about the titular three superheroes coming together as a team, I’m eager to see how Goose interacts with various members of The Marvels cast . Will she be quick friends with Ms. Marvel? Does Monica like cats/flerkins? Only time will tell, but there seem to be plenty of opportunities for comedic beats related to Goose.

Not much is known about what The Marvels includes, thanks to Marvel’s tight security. Brie Larson has admitted she’s exhausted by trying to avoid spoiling the movie, but it’s been working. And given the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, she might not be able to do more press for the movie ahead of its release.