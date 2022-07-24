She-Hulk’s Comic-Con Trailer Finally Confirms A Familiar Marvel Netflix Hero Is Appearing

While we haven’t gotten a solo Hulk movie since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner has remained an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Mark Ruffalo having held the role down since The Avengers. Well, now the time has come for his cousin Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, to finally grab the spotlight. However, the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer that premiered at San Diego Comic-Con has finally confirmed a rumor that’s been floating around for a while: Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, a.k.a Daredevil, is appearing!

The first She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer premiered back in May, giving us our first taste of how Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters would look in her superpowered green form, as well as showed off characters like Jameela Jamil’s Titania and Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky (both in his human and Abomination forms). This latest She-Hulk trailer wasn’t skimping on cool appearances either though, because along with seeing Benedict Wong’s Wong, who was announced to appear in the Disney+ series earlier this year, this preview ends with the Man Without Fear himself, Daredevil, landing in front of She-Hulk in the middle of the night in a parking lot.

Charlie Cox made his debut in Daredevil back in 2015, and along with leading his own three-season series, he took part in The Defenders miniseries alongside Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and Finn Jones’ Iron Fist, among others. After the Marvel Netflix shows were all cancelled, it was unclear if we’d ever see Cox reprise Matt Murdock again. Then he cameoed in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Matt serving as Peter Parker’s attorney. While we already knew that Cox would return as Daredevil not just for the Echo series (along with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin), but also his own Disney+ series (which has now been officially titled Daredevil: Born Again), now we know we’re mere weeks away from seeing him back in the crimson costume. And while not officially revealed, it’s likely a good bet we’ll see Matt and Jennifer Walters cross paths in the courtroom too.

As for the rest of this She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer, it strikes a nice balance between showing Jennifer Walters training with Bruce Banner on honing her She-Hulk abilities and carrying out her duties as a lawyer who specializes in superhuman cases, which will include her meeting with Wong. It doesn’t take long for those two worlds to collide though, as not only does Jennifer’s boss want She-Hulk to be the face of their firm’s superhuman division, but she’ll have to battle Titania in a courtroom. Also, for the longtime She-Hulk comics fans, there’s a moment in this trailer where Jennifer speaks directly to the camera, a nice nod to her fourth wall-breaking past.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will consist of nine episodes, and Disney+ subscribers will be able to start watching it on August 17. For all kinds of other news concerning Marvel TV shows, keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend.