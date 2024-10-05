Hugh Jackman Revealed What It Was Like To Work As A Birthday Party Clown, And Of Course Ryan Reynolds Had A+ Jokes About It

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest release Deadpool & Wolverine but Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud on display, to great success. Their press tour was full of hilarious moments, including Jackman revealed what it was like to work as a birthday party clown, and of course Reynolds had A+ jokes about it.

Deadpool 3 broke records, and fans are hoping to see the pair of A-listers appear in upcoming Marvel movies. They're also combing through all the funny interviews made by Reynolds and Jackman. When the pair appeared on Hot Ones together, the Greatest Showman actor spoke about becoming a party clown, In his words:

: I literally rented a clown outfit, and me and this guy Stan went to birthday parties and we had no skills, literally no skills. Reynolds: So they robbed people, and that's how they did it, they robbed everyone.

Shots fired. But what good is a clown without the ability to entertain with planned bits or tricks like juggling? By some estimations Ryan Reynolds' joke about Jackman "robbing" his clients isn't totally out of bounds.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds love to poke fun at each other, both in person on via social media. That chemistry buoyed their performances in Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as the long and grueling press tour. And all that worked out as the movie did super well in theaters.

In the same interview, Jackman shared more about what it was like woking as a party clown. And (spoiler alert) Reynolds was sure to throw another jab in there. When sharing one particularly tough story from that time in his life, the X-Men icon said:

: I broke my rule and I did an 8 year old party. I always knew they were going to find me out, and he found me out. And this kid yelled to his mum: 'Mum, this clown is crap!' I was like 'Shut up kid, shut up kid.' One of my things was juggling, I could juggle. So, I had eggs and I just reached in and grabbed eggs and I was like 'Yeah, what about that?' [pretends to smash egg on his head] and I just cracked it on my head, and he's like 'Ah, that's funny.' So, I just kept cracking, they just jumped on top of me, and that's it. That was the last time I was ever Coco the Clown. Reynolds: Not the last time you would humiliate yourself for an 8 year old.

Shots fired! Humiliating yourself can be part of the gig for an actor, especially one with a long stage and film resume like Hugh Jackman. And being notable comedian himself, Reynolds has definitely engaged in clown-like behavior... even if he never put on a nose and tried to entertain a party of kids.

As previously mentioned, Deadpool 3's huge success has fans assuming that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are sticking around the MCU for the long run. And as such, we should get plenty of more jokes at each other's expense.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still in theaters now. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.