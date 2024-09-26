‘I Knew Immediately It Would Work’: Hugh Jackman Recalls How Wearing Wolverine’s Yellow Suit For The First Time On Deadpool 3 Brought Him Closer To The Character

Hugh Jackman was catapulted to worldwide fame when he was cast as Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men, and by 2017, it was announced that the actor would retire from playing the character following the release of Logan. Then Deadpool & Wolverine, the 34th of the Marvel movies in order, came along, and Jackman decided to don the adamantium claws again, albeit by playing a Wolverine from a different Earth. This Wolverine, however, had a leg up from his predecessor by wearing the same kind of yellow and blue suit his comics counterpart has worn for decades. In fact, Jackman recalled how donning that costume for the first time resulted in bringing him closer to his most recognizable character.

Following Deadpool & Wolverine’s run in theaters on the 2024 release schedule, Marvel Studios is gearing up to release the movie on home media. As part of this marketing push, Hugh Jackman shared a clip from one of the Deadpool 3 special features on his social media pages, including Instagram. The clip starts off with Ryan Reynolds talking about how Hugh Jackman sent him and the other writers a “10-minute voice memo” pitching how this Wolverine should be the “worst Wolverine.” More importantly, on the subject of Wolverine’s costume, Jackman started off by saying this:

When I got in the yellow and blue, I knew immediately it would work. It felt amazing. I felt more grounded, deeper, connected than I ever had before in the 24 years.

Before Deadpool & Wolverine, the only other time Wolverine’s yellow costume was depicted in live-action was in a deleted scene from The Wolverine, when Yukio gave him a case containing said costume. During Hugh Jackman’s run as Wolverine during the main X-Men film series when 20th Century Fox was still around, his character was slicing and dicing folks up in either civilian clothing or some kind of black leather getup. While Jackman obviously enjoyed playing Wolverine given how long he stuck with the role, putting on the classic yellow and blue costume made him feel more like Len Wein and John Romita Sr.’s creation than ever before. The actor continued:

I was astonished at how we never tried it and never looked at it, but when I see it, particularly with that cowl, I feel more than ever before me, Hugh Jackman, is lost, gone. It’s just Wolverine.

It’s a good thing Hugh Jackman got to put on the costume for Deadpool & Wolverine, because although Wade Wilson joked in the movie about how Disney will make Jackman play Wolverine until he’s 90, it remains to be seen if we’ll see this version of the character, or any of the Jackman-portrayed Wolverine variants, pop back up in the Marvel multiverse. Whether this is truly the last time we see him in the MCU or he resurfaces in an upcoming Marvel movie like Avengers: Secret Wars, at least the actor stuck with Logan long enough to finally wear a comics-accurate suit. It would have been great if other actors from the original X-Men movies had been given that opportunity, too.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on digital download on October 1, and the Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD release will follow on October 22. It’s also likely that the movie will become available to stream with a Disney+ subscription either before the year is over or in early 2025.