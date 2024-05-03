Hugh Jackman Reveals His Reaction To Finally Wearing Wolverine’s Yellow Suit (And How He Almost Did It Once Before)

Before superhero movies became commonplace, Bryan Singer's X-Men franchise presented a major risk for 20th Century Fox. Hugh Jackman debuted as Wolverine back in 2000, and has played that character for decades. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been patiently waiting for him to join the MCU, and that'll happen when Jackman returns as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. And the 55 year-old actor reveals his reaction to finally wearing Logan's yellow suit (and how he almost did it once before).

What we know about Deadpool and Wolverine is limited, but the trailer shows that Hugh Jackman's hero will be a major presence throughout its runtime. Wolverine's yellow suit finally appearing in live-action has fans hyped, and Jackman was similarly excited when suiting up. As he explained in an interview with Empire:

We almost did it in The Wolverine. But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, ‘How did we never do this?’ It looked so right, it felt so right. I was like, ‘That’s him.’ There are different sides of Wolverine we haven’t seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me. It’s great for Deadpool to have someone who will punch him in the face.

There you have it. Hugh Jackman referenced a scene in The Wolverine where the yellow suit was shown, but never actually worn by the actor. That costume is a long time coming, and the Greatest Showman actor was similarly hyped when finally rocking his costume for Deadpool & Wolverine. Now we just have to wait a few months before finally seeing it in action.

Hugh Jackman referenced a scene in The Wolverine (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), and it sounds like he very nearly wore the yellow suit in that 2013 spinoff. It's unclear what went wrong, but fans would have to wait another whopping ten years before seeing Jackman wear that comic book-accurate look. But luckily it seems like it's going to be worth it.

From the looks of Deadpool & Wolverine's trailer, it seems like Hugh Jackman is going to be wearing that superhero suit for the majority of the film's runtime. As a reminder, you can re-watch that below:

While there's is a ton of excitement surrounding Jackman's appearance in Deadpool 3, the discourse surrounding the yellow suit hasn't slowed down. Fans want to see Jackman in Wolverine's cowl, which is noticeably missing from all of the images and footage from the upcoming Marvel movie that has been released so far. The mask has been present in merch, but we haven't seen any clips of him actually wearing it.

Clearly the anticipation for Deadpool & Wolverine is real, which should presumably result in box office success for the blockbuster. All will be revealed when it hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.