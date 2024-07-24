‘You Could Hear A Pin Drop’: Hugh Jackman Reveals Incredible Reaction On Set The Day He Wore Wolverine’s Yellow Suit For The First Time
After decades, Hugh Jackman finally wore Wolverine's yellow suit in Deadpool 3.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to projects in theaters and streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, and the hype is seriously high this close to its release. This excitement is partly thanks to Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine, and the X-Men icon recently revealed the incredible reaction on set the day he wore that yellow suit for the first time, saying "you could hear a pin drop."
What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, as the studio is trying to guard its secrets until it hits theaters. But fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are hyped about seeing Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud on the big screen... especially with Logan finally rocking his signature yellow suit. While promoting the movie on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jackman revealed hat it was like when he suited up for the first time. As he put it:
Honestly, I get it. Wolverine's yellow suit has been a long time coming in live-action, even being teased a few times over the years. But it took Jackman once again picking up the claws as part of the Deadpool & Wolverine cast to finally see it come to fruition. So it makes sense that the crew had such a strong reaction to seeing the Greatest Showman actor finally suited up.
The yellow suit looks gorgeous in Deadpool & Wolverine's trailers, and one can only imagine how awesome it'll look as Hugh Jackman battles both Wade Wilson and various villains from the X-Men franchise. In that same interview, the 55 year-old actor reveled one especially emotional reaction from a crew member, as he put it:
While his son Logan might not appreciate that the yellow suit is the "best day" rather than his birth, clearly Lawless is an X-Men superfan. And like so many of us, he's been waiting decades to see the yellow and blue suit on the big screen.
There are currently countless theories about what might go down when this long-awaited threequel arrives in theaters. CinemaBlend's Deadpool & Wolverine review praised its fun, but claimed there was a bit too much fan service. And now fans will get to judge for themselves when it hits theaters July 26th. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.
