Florence Pugh Shares Funny Photos After Passing Out During Nose Piercing

Florence Pugh has performed a ton of badass stunts on-screen , from flying a helicopter in Black Widow to annihilating her wrestling opponents in Fighting With My Family. So it might surprise you to find out that she went a little green around the gills while getting a new piercing - but that’s exactly what happened, and the Midsommar star has the hilarious Insta photos to prove it.

Florence Pugh is nothing if not refreshingly honest, both on the red carpet and on social media. The Oscar nominee has shared the typical celeb glamour shots, but also isn’t afraid to show off her silly side with funny faces and behind-the-scenes shenanigans. Florence Pugh’s sense of humor was on full display last weekend when she posted some funny photos after getting a new nose piercing - apparently, her stomach was not on board. Check out her post below:

While the delicate silver septum looks amazing (although, did we really think otherwise?) it’s clear that the experience was less than ideal. Florence Pugh reported that she promptly felt ill and passed out after getting her nose pierced, although her pal Zoe Lister-Jones was on hand to provide a therapeutic lollipop. She also shared a pic that, quote, “will make your stomach scream.” The shot in question shows Florence Pugh with a sizable needle inserted directly through her nose (presumably pre-fainting spell?), further cementing my decision to never, ever, ever get a septum ring. Although, if a certified badass like Florence Pugh can get a little queasy around needles, it definitely makes this mere mortal feel a little less wimpy.

Luckily, once she recovers from her run-in with the nefarious piercing needle, Florence Pugh will have plenty of film and television projects to keep her busy. She’s set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in upcoming episodes of the Disney+ series Hawkeye alongside Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld . The appearance will please fans of the young Russian spy, whose dry wit quickly made her a fan favorite.

Florence Pugh’s next film appearance will be in Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s highly anticipated directorial follow-up to Booksmart. The film will also mark a return to the screen for pop wunderkind and fellow member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Harry Styles, whose performance in Dunkirk led to his casting as Thanos’ brother Eros in Eternals. The film will also star Chris Pine, Gemma Chan (another Eternals alum), Nick Kroll, and Kiki Layne.