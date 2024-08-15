‘[I’m] Trying To Wrap My Brain Around That’: J.K. Simmons Recalls His Reaction To J. Jonah Jameson Changes For Spider-Man: Far From Home
This Jameson was different from Sam Raimi's Jameson in some big ways.
Thanks to delving into the Marvel multiverse, the MCU has been able to bring back multiple actors from older Marvel franchises to play variants of their characters, like Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Kelsey Grammer’s Beast in The Marvels and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest of the Marvel movies in order. In 2019, however, it was novel to see J.K. Simmons appear as the MCU’s version of J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man: Far From Home mid-credits scene. Although Simmons was game to reprise the character he’d previously played in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man series, the actor was perplexed upon learning about the changes being made for this version of Jameson.
While going over his career with GQ, Simmons first discussed his time working on Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, with the middle entry ranking as one of our best movies of the 2000s. He then recalled how he reacted upon learning that Marvel Studios wanted him to play the J. Jonah Jameson who resided in the MCU, which came literally after the main Far From Home shoot was finished. As he explained:
Rather than recast J. Jonah Jameson, Jon Watts, who directed the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy, said in 2019 that there was “never any discussion” about anyone else playing the character besides J.K. Simmons. As a refresher, in this reality, Jameson operates TheDailyBugle.net, a sensationalist news website rather than a newspaper, and he aired the doctored footage that put together by Mysterio’s allies that framed Holland’s Spidey for the Elemental attack in London and revealed his secret identity. As you can see, Simmons was surprised by the ways they were going to modernize Jameson, but he still agreed to shoot that brief scene. Simmons continued:
Following his return in Spider-Man: Far From Home, more footage of J. Jonah Jameson blabbing about Spider-Man was shown in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and The Daily Bugle web series, and then J.K. Simmons had a slightly expanded role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Simmons has talked before about how he fought to make sure his Jameson retained the mustache and cigar, and while the former remained intact, we still haven’t seen him puffing the latter. Maybe if he’s brought back for Spider-Man 4 (which Jon Watts isn’t expected to direct), a little screen time can be carved out for him to enjoy a cigar. As for Simmons’ theories about the MCU’s Jameson being bald because they didn’t have enough time to make him a wig, I too am curious to learn if that’s true, but it’s a moot point now. There’s no going back this blowhard being bald.
You can revisit J.K. Simmons’ Spider-Man: Far From Home cameo with a Disney+ subscription, and Spider-Man: No Way Home can be streamed on Starz. Otherwise, read our upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming Marvel TV shows guides to see what’s on the MCU horizon.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.