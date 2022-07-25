James Gunn Explains Why Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’s Comic-Con Trailer Isn’t Online
Marvel debuted the first footage of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but when will it drop online?
Last week was San Diego Comic-Con, which is a thrilling time for TV and film fans. We were treated to a number of exciting updates from the MCU, including one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Those lucky enough to be in Hall H got to see the first footage from the blockbuster, but it hasn’t been released to the masses. And James Gunn recently explained why Guardians 3’s trailer isn’t online just yet.
Guardians of the Galaxy is definitely a fan favorite franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with James Gunn balancing heart and humor with the cosmic heroes. Vol. 3 was delayed a number of years due to the filmmaker’s (temporary) firing, so fans are eager for any information regarding its contents. Gunn was recently asked on Twitter why the Comic-Con trailer hasn’t arrived online, responding honestly with:
Well, there you have it. It looks like the footage debuted during San Diego Comic-Con wasn’t fully completed. And as such, Marvel Studios won’t be releasing it to the masses any time soon. Instead, James Gunn and company want to finesse the visual effects before allowing the trailer to be watched millions of times on YouTube. Smart move.
James Gunn’s comments come from his personal Twitter, and is just the latest example of the filmmaker directly communicating with movie fans out there. He’s super generous on social media, fielding questions and shutting down rumors about his various TV and film projects. And since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has offered a first glimpse to Comic-Con attendees, the other fans outside of San Diego are ready to get in on the fun.
Unfortunately, it’s unclear when the larger Marvel fan base will be treated to the first footage for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Perhaps it’ll be timed with the release of another Marvel movie, which has become a common practice. The next of these blockbusters is Black Panther 2 this coming fall. Fingers crossed we also get to see beloved Guardians like Rocket and Gamora via a trailer.
James Gunn has maintained that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was going to end the story of the current team, which he once again mentioned at Comic-Con. As such, the stakes certainly seem high for the mysterious threequel. Luckily the blockbuster will be preceded by the Guardians Holiday Special and the Groot shorts on Disney+.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 5th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
