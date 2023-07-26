James Gunn Gets Honest About Guardians Of The Galaxy, Possibility Of Vol. 4

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe saw an era come to an end with the release of James Gunn ’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 . The movie has long been thought to be the epic conclusion to the Marvel team of misfit superheroes... but is it really? The trilogy’s writer/director recently delivered an answer on the subject.

James Gunn took to Threads this week to share an adorable photo of his dog, and a fan hit up his replies to say Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the “best Marvel movie so far” before asking the filmmakers to do a fourth movie “PLEASE!!!” Here’s how Gunn replied:

I think I’ll leave it at 3, sorry (but thank you).

There you have it. James Gunn is sticking to his, well… guns. It sounds like he’s happy to leave things how he did with his Marvel trilogy. The end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has each main character getting their own conclusion, but without providing any permanent goodbyes. Much of the group splits off to go on their own journeys, though Rocket, Groot and a few others are still helping the galaxy. Plus, the end credits scenes for Vol. 3 teases that Chris Pratt’s Legendary Star-Lord is set “to return.” How? We don’t know quite yet.

James Gunn always intended for Guardians of the Galaxy to be a trilogy, with the final movie really getting into the heartbreaking backstory of Rocket Raccoon. With Vol. 3 as the conclusion, James Gunn gave each of the Guardians a healing conclusion after much of the trauma each of them have dealt with in their respective lives.

Moving forward, James Gunn has a major job lined up, leading the creative team at Warner Bros’ DC Studios as co-chairman and co-CEO alongside Peter Safran. The first movie in DC Studios’ new era of movies and TV shows is Superman: Legacy , which Gunn was confirmed to be directing himself in March. Gunn has written the script and has cast David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman along with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane (among other Superman: Legacy cast announcements ) .

While Gunn has said all he’s planned to say with the Guardians of the Galaxy, it’s certainly possible Marvel will make plans to revive the team at some point in time. With Pratt’s Star-Lord coming back, it’s not a stretch to assume some other cast members from the Guardians trilogy could also show up in upcoming Marvel movies as well (though probably not Dave Bautista's Drax).

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters will be The Marvels, which serves as a direct sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel and stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris. The movie hits theaters this November 10, and you can learn about all of the projects in the works from the MCU with our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides.