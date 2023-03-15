James Gunn Confirms He's Directing Superman: Legacy, Read His Touching Statement

At the same time the public learned that Henry Cavill would not appear as Superman anymore, it was revealed that DC Studios co-head James Gunn was writing a reboot centered on DC Comics’ Man of Steel, which was later officially titled Superman: Legacy. However, until today, it wasn’t clear if Gunn would also direct this upcoming DC movie, but now the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker has confirmed he will indeed pick up the helming reins with a touching statement.

Roughly a month and a half after Superman: Legacy was shared as one of the projects making up the DC Universe franchise’s Chapter One, also known as “Gods and Monsters,” James Gunn went on Twitter to share that he’s directing the next Superman movie with these words:

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, ‘Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.’ I hadn’t realized. I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago - I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage - how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes. So I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter). Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpandAway

So after leaving his final mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this May, James Gunn will turn his directing gaze to Superman: Legacy next, although as Gunn laid out above, he was initially unsure he wanted to helm the movie on top of writing it. But after penning Superman: Legacy, he realized this was a movie he wanted to fully realize after finding that emotional hook. As a bonus, Gunn’s brother Matt informed him that Superman: Legacy is slated to come out on their late father’s birthday, so fingers crossed that it stays on that date for that extra personal touch.

As James Gunn also pointed out, he had been given the opportunity to direct a Superman movie several years back, but at that time, he didn’t feel like he could deliver a proper story centered on Kal-El/Clark Kent. So instead, he decided to make The Suicide Squad, which then led to the spinoff series Peacemaker, both of which can be streamed on HBO Max. But now he’s ready to deliver his own take on the Man of Steel to moviegoers, with Superman: Legacy showing the hero reconciling his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

Although Superman: Legacy will follow a Superman that’s younger than Henry Cavill’s version, this DC movie is taking a page from The Batman’s book by not going over his origin story again and having him already know key characters from the Superman mythology, like Lois Lane. Gunn has also said that Superman: Legacy is inspired by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s All-Star Superman, which was adapted into an animated movie in 2011. Superman: Legacy will be the first movie in the new DC Universe shared continuity, with the other announced ones including The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing. On the TV front, fans can look forward to Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, Booster Gold and Peacemaker Season 2.

Once again, Superman: Legacy will premiere on July 11, 2025, just three months ahead of The Batman: Part II’s arrival, though that’s set in a different corner of the DC multiverse. Keep visiting CinemaBlend for more updates on how Superman: Legacy is coming along, including who ends up donning the red cape next.