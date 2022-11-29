James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Is Crushing For The MCU In One Major Way

The Guardians of the Galaxy are finally back after what seems like forever, and it’s with their own holiday special on Disney+. The special sees Mantis and Drax trying to give Quill a memorable Christmas, and it seems like he wasn’t the only one who loved what they did. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been crushing it in one major way for the MCU.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the special has an 89% with critics on the Tomatometer, making it one of the highest-rated MCU productions rated on the site. In fact, it is the 21st highest-rated MCU project on the Tomatometer. While that may not seem like a high number, there are 51 MCU projects with Tomatometer scores. The holiday special is tied with Doctor Strange on the Tomatometer but has a higher Audience Score at 84% than Black Panther with 79%. (Black Panther is among the top MCU projects with the Tomatometer, however, with 96%.)

The Guardians special is categorized as a movie on RT, so it’s currently ranked at #14 on the Tomatometer amongst other MCU films. If it was categorized as TV, it would be at #8. Either way, just a few days after the special released on November 25, it is doing an incredible job. And that may be partly because of a certain secret that was revealed.

Spoilers ahead for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It wasn’t all trying to locate Kevin Bacon for a memorable Christmas on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, as it also revealed a big secret that actress Pom Klementieff had been keeping for a while. In the final minutes of the special, Mantis revealed to Quill that Ego was also her father, and Quill was happy to find out that he has a sister. It was the best Christmas present he ever got, and although it was a reveal some fans saw coming, it was still pretty emotional. End spoilers.

Meanwhile, if the ratings for the Guardians special hold up, it could be a good indicator on how well the third movie will do. Following the reveal about Mantis, it should be interesting to see what else happens in Guardians 3, as James Gunn had previously said it was his favorite. Since the Guardians didn’t play a big part in Thor: Love & Thunder, being able to see them again before their upcoming movie is a treat, especially with seeing how well it’s been doing.

Catch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special now on Disney+ with a subscription, and check out what Marvel movies are upcoming for the next few years. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023. For some more ways to plan ahead for the new year, check out our 2023 TV premiere schedule.