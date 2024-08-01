The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, one that's constantly expanding in theaters and streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription. And while Deadpool 3 is breaking records, not everyone is a fan of the shared universe. After Jamie Lee Curtis joked Marvel's current phase is "bad", she looked at the optics and apologized right to Kevin Feige.

Jamie Lee Curtis' career has been thriving, recently winning an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once. One of her upcoming projects is the Borderlands movie, and while promoting it at San Diego Com-Con she threw some shade at Marvel. Because when asked what phase the MCU is in she said simply "bad." You can check out that moment via Twitter:

Accepting both right & wrong answers on any Marvel trivia questions @JoshuaHorowitz or I ask 🤭📍 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/Xb6JCHWlojJuly 30, 2024

This quick exchange quickly went viral, partly because Jamie Lee Curtis is such a treasure. But it seems like she regrets throwing some shade at the MCU in this way. Because Curtis just posted a Twitter apology, revealing she spoke directly to Kevin Feige about her viral comments. The apology reads:

My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better. I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation. JLC

There you have it. There's a reason that Curtis is America's sweetheart, and it's not just her talents and years on the big screen. This love is also related to her personality and activism, and her character once again shone through when issuing apology about her dig at the MCU.

While we don't know how the conversation between JLC and Kevin Feige went, one has to assume that the MCU boss appreciated the sentiment. And who knows? Maybe this will open the door for the actress to actually appear in an upcoming Marvel movie. After all, there are some Marvel characters Jamie Lee Curtis would be perfect for.

Never one to miss out on a viral moment, Ryan Reynolds issued his own tweet in response to JLC's apology. It reads:

Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame?

Of course, those of us who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that there have been a few missteps recently. Eternals failed to resonate with audiences, while Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels were both box office disappointments. Still, JLC doesn't want to punch down and throw shade anymore.

Things are looking up for the MCU, as Deadpool & Wolverine is a critical and box office hit. This is definitely a hopeful message, and shows that fans are still invested in the shared universe. So if Kevin Feige puts Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman into more projects like the next two Avengers movies, it could help get folks to theaters.

