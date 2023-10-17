Will Deadpool 3 End Up Delayed? Director Shawn Levy Shares Honest Thoughts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and we’re less than a month away from the release of The Marvels. But one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which was in the midst of filming when the strikes occurred. Unfortunately, SAG-AFTRA remains on strike, and fans are wondering about the fate of Ryan Reynolds’ threequel. So will Deadpool 3 end up delayed? The director shared his honest thoughts.

The hype surrounding the next Deadpool movie is real, as it’ll be set in the MCU and will feature Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine . But given how long production has been on pause, the public is wondering if it will end up being pushed back. Filmmaker Shawn Levy was asked by The Wrap about this concept, and he offered:

I wish I knew. I don't even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3. Certainly, the actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.

There you have it. It looks like Shawn Levy is just as clueless as any of us regarding the release of Deadpool 3. He seems unsure if it’s going to be released in May of 2024 as planned, or if they’ll have to push the project back in order to accommodate more filming, editing, and visual effects. Hopefully some answers come from the studio sooner rather than later.

Levy’s comments offer a peek behind the scene on what it’s like in the entertainment industry right now. While the WGA strike has ended, filming is still on hold because actors are unable to work with struck companies. So everyone is just waiting on negotiations to resume, eventually leading to the return of filming for major TV and movie projects.

Even though Levy doesn’t know if Deadpool 3 will end up delayed , his update about the blockbuster is still an exciting one. Not only was half of the movie filmed before cameras went down, but it turns out that the movie is also half edited at this point. While filming has been halted for months, Levy is clearly still working hard on Wade Wilson’s entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been patiently waiting for certain heroes to finally join the shared universe. When Disney acquired Fox the doors finally opened for Deadpool, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to get in on the fun. And it should be fascinating to see how Ryan Reynolds’ character functions within the larger franchise.