Following Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Avengers: Doomsday Is Bringing Back Another Marvel Cinematic Universe Legend

In the wake of Avengers: Endgame, fans were left unclear about Chris Evans' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe... but in 2024, some big questions have been answered. First, the actor made a special appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine (albeit playing Johnny Storm a.k.a. The Human Torch from the Fantastic Four), and today there are reports that he will be a part of the cast in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday.

This news comes from The Wrap – though what makes the update particularly compelling is its lack of any firm details. First and foremost, it doesn't say whether or not this means that he is going to be returning to play Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America, who we last saw as an old man after having time traveled to the 1940s so that he could spend his life with Peggy Carter.

At present, the only confirmed actor part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast is Robert Downey Jr., who is set to make his debut in the film as Victor Von Doom a.k.a. Doctor Doom (and is reportedly going to make a crazy amount of money to do so). Joe and Anthony Russo, who made a name for themselves as blockbuster filmmakers helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will be back to direct the new Avengers movie along with Avengers: Secret Wars. All of this previously known information was revealed this past summer on the stage of Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

It's possible that in the same way that Robert Downey Jr. is playing a wholly new character in Avengers: Doomsday, Chris Evans will do the same... but if he is coming back as Captain America, that raises special curiosity. For one thing, one has to wonder if his return might be teased on the big screen in a few months when Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters. Also, it's still very unclear what the world thinks happened to Steve Rogers following the final battle with Thanos, and this could perhaps be an opportunity to clear that up.

This is big news for Avengers: Doomsday, and it should be the first of many, many casting stories to come in the weeks and months ahead. Marvel Studios has a large number of titles set for distribution in 2025 (including the aforementioned Captain America: Brave New World as well as Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four: First Steps), but the calendar year will also see the start of production on the first Avengers blockbuster since 2019. The movie will start shooting in advance of the scheduled May 1, 2026 release date, and it will be followed almost exactly one full year later by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027 (though the two films will not be shot back-to-back like the last two Avengers features).

Little is known officially about Avengers: Doomsday, and Marvel Studios is famous for playing its cards close to the vest, but the picture of what the film is should become clearer in the coming months. Be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest exciting updates about the 2026 blockbuster.