Marvel Producer Drops Two X-Men Names When Addressing Mutants Joining The Shared Universe

For a few years now, Marvel fans have known that there are official plans in the works to bring the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the past year, there’s been more hints to the existence of mutants too, between one Ms. Marvel finale reveal and “Marvel’s First Mutant” Namor getting an origin story in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And now one of the studio’s producers has name-dropped two X-Men characters when talking about the future of the MCU.

Nate Moore has been a producer on six MCU movies, including the recent Wakanda Forever. When talking about the movie recently on the Crew Call with Anthony D'Alessandro (opens in new tab) podcast, Moore said a thing or two about mutants. In his words:

There’s no secret the X-Men are coming home, if you talk Storm and Bishop, they’re two of the great characters in that franchise, that I certainly could pitch you ideas all day of. We’re early, early days [on the reboot].

Tons of X-Men characters are canon, and yet Nate Moore, who undeniably has power when it comes to the MCU, gravitated toward Storm and Bishop in a recent conversation about the subject. They are great picks. Storm is clearly a favorite mutant in the comics, having already been adapted before, with Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp playing the character. Bishop was additionally portrayed by Omar Sy in X-Men: Days of Future Past, but pretty briefly.

Storm has the power to control the weather. In the comics, the character, who’s actual name is Ororo Munroe, is also the daughter of a Kenyan tribal princess and an American photojournalist, and she becomes an orphan after a plane crash destroys her home. The character has been part of Marvel Comics since 1975 and was created by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum.

Bishop, on the other hand, is a mutant born in a dystopian future where mutants are put in concentration camps. He learned of the X-Men through bedtime stories as a kid and travels back in time to join the heroic team. He can absorb all forms of radiant and conductive energy directed toward him and release it from his body.

Both of these are great picks from Nate Moore, who shared that he could pitch ideas “all day” due to him considering them especially “great” characters in the franchise. But as Moore also suggested, the plans on the horizon for mutants are still in “early” development.