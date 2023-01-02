The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, but a few beloved heroes have been noticeably missing over the past decade and change. This includes both the Fantastic Four and X-Men, which previously belonged to 20th Century Fox. But the Disney/Fox merger opened the door for these characters to finally show up in the shared universe, and fans are counting down the days until the X-Men and their villains finally appear. Some epic X-Men fan art casts Jason Isaacs as Magneto, and sign me up.

Kevin Feige and the powers that be at Marvel Studios have been keeping their plans for the X-Men under wraps, while peppering in references to mutants in projects like Ms. Marvel and most recently Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . Fans have been wondering what actors might make up the beloved characters, and there are plenty of names being thrown around for the villainous Magneto. Now we can see what Harry Potter icon Jason Isaacs could look like as the Master of Magnetism thanks to fan art from Instagram . Check it out below,

A post shared by 𝐒𝐏𝐃𝐑𝐌𝐍𝐊𝐘𝐗𝐗𝐈𝐈𝐈 (@spdrmnkyxxiii) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? Jason Isaacs has played a number of villains throughout his long and successful career, so smart money says he’s got what it takes to bring Magneto to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ll just have to wait and see whether new or returning actors get to bring the X-Men to life in the shared universe. After all, we’ve already seen killer performances by both Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender over the years.

The above image comes to us from a digital artist named Aitesam Farooq. They’ve got a whopping 194k followers on their art Instagram account, which often features characters from beloved franchises like the MCU, DCEU, or Star Wars. That includes some awesome renderings which bring fan castings to life, like this image of Jason Isaacs as Magneto.

As previously mentioned, Jason Isaacs is an actor who has experience dipping into his villainous side. He’s perhaps best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, but he’s also played antagonists in projects like The Patriot, A Cure for Wellness, and Netflix’s The OA . Add in genre work in Star Trek Discovery, and he’s definitely got all of the qualifications to bring the X-Men’s biggest villain to life on the big screen.

It’s already been years since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, but it’s still unclear when exactly we’ll see the X-Men join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Adding such a huge ensemble of characters is going to be a big undertaking, and the MCU is largely known for introducing just a few heroes at a time. We all saw how Eternals was received , which featured a cast of new characters.