Marvel’s TV Head Wants A Ghost Rider Show, And I’m Surprised By The Version Of The Hero He Wants To Use

Marvel Studios has been steadily expanding its universe through streaming platforms, with several upcoming Marvel shows following success of hits like WandaVision and Loki. Now, thanks to a recent revelation from the studio's Head of TV and Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, it seems a Ghost Rider series could arrive at some point. Yet Winderbaum isn’t looking to highlight the more well-known Johnny Blaze or Robbie Reyes versions of the character, and color me surprised!

Fans have long been eager for Ghost Rider’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), especially after Gabriel Luna’s excellent portrayal of the Robbie Reyes version on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D . During an interview with Collider , Brad Winderbaum expressed his excitement about the possibility of bringing “Hell’s Bounty Hunter” to the small screen. And, to my shock, he emphasized that if he could green-light any project immediately, it would be one that focuses on the Danny Ketch era of the character from the '90s:

I would wanna do the Danny Ketch era of Ghost Rider. I think there are a lot of people who would be here for some Ghost Rider.

This decision might surprise fans who are more familiar with Johnny Blaze, the original Ghost Rider famously (or, maybe infamously) portrayed by Nicolas Cage in two big screen outings. And there's also the aforementioned Robbie Reyes, who's the more recent incarnation of the character. Both Blaze and Reyes have certianly had their moments in the spotlight— Reyes was even slated for his own series before it was scrapped.

All in all, it's intriguing and exciting that Brad Winderbaum believes Danny Ketch’s version has the potential to bring something new and exciting to the MCU. But who is this incarnation of the "Spirit of Vengeance"?

Who Is Danny Ketch?

Danny Ketch made his first appearance in Ghost Rider #1 in 1990 , during an era when Marvel was leaning into darker, more mature storylines. Unlike Johnny Blaze, who sold his soul to the devil, Ketch’s Rider is more tied to a supernatural curse that transforms him into the supernatural antihero when he touches a mystical medallion. His version of the character embraced a gritty, urban aesthetic, with stories that took Ghost Rider through the crime-ridden streets of New York City, facing both human and supernatural threats.

Considering that description, Ketch would definitely have a unique vibe, should he be brought into the MCU. I'd also argue, though, that an aesthetic refresh isn't the only prospect on the table when considering Danny's potential involvement in the cinematic universe.

Why Is Danny Ketch Perfect For The MCU?

Johnny Blaze remains the most recognized version of Ghost Rider. However, in the comics, Danny Ketch’s iteration brought a deeper, more complex mythology into the mix. That's in great part because it involved ancient spirits and demonic forces. This lore would fit seamlessly alongside the supernatural themes explored in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and in the (currently ongoing) Agatha: All Along. I'd like to think it would sync with the upcoming Blade reboot as well.

As the MCU continues to expand, with each upcoming Marvel movie and series adding more supernatural elements reminiscent of the best horror films , Ketch’s “Brimstone Biker” could emerge as a key player in this new phase. With characters like Mephisto and Blackheart possibly on the horizon, the cinematic universe seems poised for the Rider’s fiery return—and I'm eager to see which version of the Spirit of Vengeance takes center stage.