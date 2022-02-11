Netflix Is Apparently Losing Daredevil And Other Marvel Shows, And There’s Even More Mystery Surrounding The Exit

Ever since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has slowly been consolidating into a more unified continuum. Rights to various characters like the X-Men have reverted to Marvel Studios, and that almost always means eventual surprises being added to the Disney streaming universe. Which makes the surprising news that Daredevil and other Marvel shows on Netflix are abruptly leaving that platform in the near future all the more puzzling, as there’s mystery surrounding what happens next after this dramatic exit.

Our sibling site GamesRadar picked up on an odd message when going to watch Netflix’s Defenders universe series, which stated that March 1st is the day to expect all of these series to be snapped. CinemaBlend has independently confirmed this is the case, as when you click on an episode of Daredevil, you’ll be able to see this “blink and you’ll miss it” warning.

(Image credit: Netflix/Marvel)

As if that isn’t intriguing enough, the two most obvious questions remain unanswered at the moment. Which are: where and when exactly are we going to see these series pop up next? Someone call Jessica Jones, as her investigative skills could come in handy right about now.

While there are no concrete answers to the questions surrounding this case of disappearing Marvel/Netflix content, there are some assumptions that seem pretty safe to make. For the international market, Disney Star+ is the easiest bet when it comes to the future of realistically violent shows like The Punisher, and all other Defenders-connected titles. However, on the domestic front, it’s not as easy of a fix.

Thanks to Disney Star+ mixing its more adult-oriented titles into the overall library, that's a no-brainer. However, thanks to Disney+ setting the high water bar being set at PG-13 style content , at least for the time being, the picture starts to become a bit murky. While we’ve seen folks like Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin making visits to Disney+ originals in Hawkeye, the brutality of those Netflix days wouldn’t sit well in that side of the house, where car doors aren't quite as bloody on the bottom.

Ideally, the Marvel Netflix series would probably be best at home on Hulu’s platform, as no censoring would be required. Putting that fear to rest after all of the stories of Disney+ altering content in the name of family viewing, crossovers and content can continue as usual. It’s all speculation, as we don’t know the exact answers as to where we can see these shows next at this moment in time. At the same time, the solution seems really clear, and all that has to happen is for someone to officially confirm it.

For the moment, you can still catch Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and all the other Marvel Defenders series on Netflix. But don’t wait too long, as March 1st isn’t that far off. In the meantime, you can find the answers as to what TV premieres you can look forward to, thanks to our complete rundown.