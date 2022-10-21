New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Footage Shows T'Challa's Replacement Using Klaw's Sonic Weapons

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is shaping up to be one of the biggest upcoming Marvel movies in the post-Avengers: Endgame MCU. It’s already the follow-up to one of the most successful Marvel movies ever, but it’s a movie that has fans many questions about how this corner of the franchise will move forward without Chadwick Boseman. We now have half the answer, there will be a new Black Panther, we just don’t know who they are.

A new video has been released promoting the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and while it includes a lot of footage we’ve seen, it gives us our best look yet at the new Black Panther. It shows her in action, and showing off some new weapons, including a pair of guns that appear to be the sonic disruptors of Ulysses Klaue. Check it out.

The sonic disruptor is the traditional weapon of Ulysses Klaue, the character played by Andy Serkis in both Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther. It’s part of his prosthetic arm and we see it in use a couple of times in Black Panther. The final shot of this clip shows Black Panther flying through the air firing what appear to be sonic blasts from both hands, so this tech appears to be built into the suit.

Klaue’s prosthetic arm was actually based on Wakandan technology, so of course, Black Panther would have access to the same capabilities for the suit. Still, it’s pretty cool to see this as a call back/reference to the previous film. It also gives us a look at one new ability we didn’t see from the Black Panther suit previously, which hints at the possibility of a lot more.

The bigger question than what cool new weapons Black Panther will have, is who Black Panther actually is. We do know the new protector of Wakanda is female, but that’s all we have to go on. Most of the money at this point seems to be on T’Challa’s sister Shuri as the new Black Panther. She seemed like the most obvious candidate to take on the mantle, and the character has done so in the Marvel comics. However, there are other candidates, and the fact that Marvel is keeping the identity secret at least gives the impression the answer may not be so obvious.

Black Panther and its new sequel will likey be the most radical shift of a franchise you'll find if you sit down to watch the Marvel movies in order, but that may be what makes the new movie so successful. It certainly will have a high bar for box office success, as the first film was one of the highest grossing Marvel projects so far, but with so many open questions regarding where this story will take the characters, following the death of both the original star, and the character he played, the possibility of another massive hit is very much alive.