New Loki Season 2 Rumor Addresses How The Disney+ Show Will Follow Up On Ant-Man 3's End Credits Scene

Warning: SPOILERS for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and potential spoilers for Loki Season 2, are ahead!

Although Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania saw Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror meet his demise while battling Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, that was merely one version of the supervillain that exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse. Quantumania’s end credits scenes showed off numerous other Kang variants, including Victor Timely, who was spotlighted in the scene that played immediately after the credits finished giving a presentation in the late 19th/early 20th century that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Owen Wilson’s Mobius witnessed. Naturally this moment was meant to set up what’s to come in Loki Season 2, and now there’s a new rumor claiming how the Disney+ show will follow up on this tease.

Take this information with a grain of salt for now, but per The Cosmic Circus, part of Loki Season 2 will take place in the World’s Columbian Exposition, which was held in Chicago, Illinois in 1893. It’s here that Loki and Mobius will come face to face with Victor Timely, who’s at the event to show off one of his inventions as part of the “Victor Timely and his Astounding Emporium Marvels” presentation. Although not specifically clarified in the report, it sounds like this will be the same presentation shown in the final minutes of Quantumania, as opposed to Loki and Mobius looking in on him at an earlier or later point in time.

Furthermore, this exposition will allegedly be the site of a “sizable” action sequence involving Loki, Mobius, Victor Timely and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes, the TVA’s AI, animated mascot. It was also speculated that the World’s Columbian Exposition could be used to sprinkle in other Marvel Easter eggs, such as a mention, if not appearance from Phineas Horton, who has ties to Victor in the comics and was previously mentioned in Captain America: The First Avenger when his creation, the Human Torch android, was displayed at the 1943 Stark Expo. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case, but the Exposition is just one stop viewers will make as Loki Season 2 follows its protagonists journeying across multiple timelines.

Along with Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Jonathan Majors and Tara Strong reprising their respective roles, Loki Season 2 will also feature the return of characters like Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie and Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15, to name a few. The lineup of newcomers includes Rafael Casal, Ke Huy Quan, Kate Dickie and Liz Carr. Eric Martin took over head writer duties from Michael Waldron for the sophomore batch of episodes, and filming began in June 2022 and wrapped the following October.

Loki Season 2 will premiere to Disney+ subscribers on October 6, so make sure you're caught up on how Loki Season 1 ended beforehand.