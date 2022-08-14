Loki Season 2: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Marvel TV Show

Are you ready to fulfill your glorious purpose? Because the God of Mischief sure is.

Loki was a huge hit when it first dropped on Disney+ in the Summer of 2021, becoming the most-watched MCU show on the platform, having a Season 1 ending that led to a lot of questions , and confirming that yes, there would be a second season. Thankfully, we’ve gotten some more news recently on just when Loki Season 2 might be coming out.

But, who else is going to be in this latest installment in the series about the former Avengers villain? And, when exactly are the next episodes going to air? If you’re like me and you’re asking these questions, here are five quick things we know about the upcoming second season of Loki.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Loki Season 2 Will Debut In Summer 2023

I know that we were all hoping for a 2022 TV premiere for Loki, but unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait for a little longer. Announced in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed that Loki Season 2 will be coming out this time next year, in Summer 2023 as part of Phase 5 of the MCU .

While this is saddening news knowing that we have to wait a whole year for Loki and his buddies to return to fight another day, it’s not that surprising, as there are several other Marvel projects that are going to be releasing between now and then, such as She-Hulk, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and more. So, you’ll have your fill of Marvel-related content until this show returns.

(Image credit: Disney)

Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, And More Are Confirmed To Be Returning

It wouldn’t really be a show about the God of Mischief if Tom Hiddleston didn’t return, and thankfully, we have confirmation from Deadline that he is set to come back as the famous Loki. Hiddleston has been portraying the role since the very first Thor film that released in 2011, so it’s exciting to see him continuing with this role.

Another great actor who’s been confirmed to come back for Season 2 is Owen Wilson, according to Wired . Wilson portrayed Mobius, a TVA agent who developed a soft spot for Loki over the course of the first season and ended up working with him. In an interview with Wired where he was answering the most Googled questions about himself, Wilson confirmed that Mobius would be coming back for Season 2.

Sophia Di Martino, who portrayed a female variant of Loki named Sylvie , is expected to come back as the character, as she’s been spotted in set pictures as the second season has been filming, according to Cosmic Media on Twitter (via ScreenRant ) . Di Martino spoke with Elle in regards to her character for Season 2, and what could possibly be next for her:

I’m not sure. I don’t know, because I don’t know anything about Series 2. I don’t know how far it’s going to be removed from what happened at the end of Series 1. I don’t know if she will have changed again by the time we see her again. I don’t know where she’ll be, what headspace she’ll be in. I assume she’ll fundamentally still be the same character, but the multiverse makes even [that] a little bit complicated. We can meet anyone.

Another person who’s confirmed their return to Loki Season 2 is Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who played Ravonna Renslayer in the first season. Speaking with Good Morning America, Mbatha-Raw confirmed that she would be in Season 2 of the show, but just wouldn't say how she’ll factor in just yet:

I know there is a season two... I know that I'm in it...and that's about all I can say! I just love Renslayer. I’m just so excited to explore her further, and I’m so happy that people are looking forward to the next season.

This is so exciting to see that many of the main cast members are going to be returning, and I for one can’t wait to see what they do next with these characters that we’ve all learned to love.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Rafael Casal Is Expected To Take On An Undisclosed Role In Loki Season 2

According to Deadline , Rafael Casal is expected to take on an undisclosed role in Season 2 of Loki. Marvel declined to comment on the news, but it’s a report that's been hanging around the last couple of weeks, since a set photo was leaked, with some fans speculating online that he could be playing Zaniac.

You might know Casal from his co-starring role in the movie, Blindspotting, that he starred with alongside Daveed Diggs . He also executive produces the TV series of the same name that is based on it, which airs on Starz, also serves as showrunner, and reprises his role from the film, so he’s been quite busy. It’ll be exciting to see him in a Marvel TV show, if this news is what it seems to be.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Justin Benson And Aaron Moorhead Will Co-Direct Several Season 2 Episodes

Announced back in February of 2022 by Deadline, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were tapped to take on directing several Season 2 episodes of Loki.

These two directors have done plenty of projects that make them worthy of taking on Loki Season 2, such as The Twilight Zone, and Netflix’s horror show, Archive 81 . They also directed a few episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight. They are replacing Loki Season 1 director Kate Herron, who stepped down.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Filming Is Taking Place As Of June 2022

With the show set to come out in 2023, it would only make sense that filming would be taking place about a year from the expected release. Isaac Bauman, a cinematographer for the show, posted on Instagram (via GameRant) to celebrate the first day of filming in June of 2022, but the post has now been taken down.

However, several set photos have come out recently to show that filming is very much underway, so I have a feeling that we might be getting more news about this next chapter of Loki's world soon.

What are you looking forward to the most with this series? Are you excited to see Loki and everyone else return? I’m sure that we’re all waiting to fulfill our glorious purpose by watching this show.