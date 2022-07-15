Marvel's Loki Has Added Its First New Season 2 Co-Star For Tom Hiddleston

Loki was the third of Marvel Studios’ series to be released exclusively to Disney+ subscribers, following on the heels of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, while those two shows were envisioned as limited series, we learned at the end of the Loki Season 1 finale that a second season was coming. A year after that episode dropped, Loki Season 2 is now shooting, and it’s now been revealed who Tom Hiddleston’s first new co-star will be in this sophomore outing.

Rafael Casal, the star of the 2018 movie Blindspotting and the same-named spinoff TV series that airs on Starz, has been confirmed to be part of Loki Season 2. Following a set photo being shared online showing Casal walking next to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Owen Wilson’s Mobius, Deadline learned that that Casal will play a “major role” in this next season. As is often the case with Marvel productions, details about Casal’s role are being closely guarded, but it’s been speculated online that he’s playing Zaniac, a malevolent entity from the Thor comics that possesses people.

In addition to playing Miles Turner in the Blindspotting movie and TV show (both of which he co-created with Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs), Rafael Casal’s credits include Bad Education, the 2019 revival of Are You Afraid Of The Dark? and The Good Lord Bird. Given how important Casal’s role in Loki reportedly is, it stands to reason we’ll see him in most, if not all of Season 2’s episodes. However, since there’s no clear indication when the next season will arrive, it may be a while until his character is confirmed, whether it’s Zaniac or someone else. That’s just one of the many Loki Season 2 questions we have.

As far as familiar faces go, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson will be joined in Loki Season 2 again by Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie and Eugene Cordero’s Casey, a.k.a. Hunter K-5E. This time around, Eric Martin, who worked on Loki Season 1, is serving as head writer, and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are directing most of the episodes. Season 2’s preproduction began in April, and principal photography kicked off on June 13 at Pinewood Studios in London.

When we left off with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki variant at the end of this Marvel series’ first season, he’d ended back up at the Time Variance Authority following his and Sylvie’s encounter with Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror, in the Citadel at the End of Time. Because Sylvie opted to kill He Who Remains rather than accept his offer to co-lead the TVA with Loki, this resulted in the multiverse being opened up. When Loki ended up at the TVA, not only did Mobius and Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15 not recognize him anymore, a statue of the main Kang had replaced the ones of the Time-Keepers. In other words, Loki now finds himself in a different version of his personal reality.

Although there’s no indication yet when Loki Season 2 will drop on Disney+, Jonathan Majors will appear as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which comes out on February 17, 2023. So it’s possible that upcoming Marvel movie may end up tying into what goes down in Loki’s next season. Regardless, stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates, including confirmation of Rafael Casal’s role.