One Thing About Daredevil's Big Premiere Death Really Broke Me, And I Think Marvel Shouldn't Be Afraid To Go There More In The Future

So…Daredevil: Born Again finally beat its way up the 2025 TV premiere schedule and came out with its first two episodes on March 4, and our lives will never be the same.

We've been waiting years for this show to come back. Ever since the announcement of Daredevil: Born Again and the confirmation that after his appearance in No Way Hom e, Matt Murdock would be a more significant player in the upcoming MCU, we were all excited. But I don't think any of us quite expected what happened in the first episode.

Obviously, if you haven't watched it, why are you here? Take a break and watch the first episode. But if you have, there's one aspect of the significant death that we need to talk about, and I know Marvel would do well with it if they kept going. Let's get into it.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Foggy's Death Is Already A Majorly Shocking TV Moment For Anyone Watching

Yeah, just thinking about this makes my heart heavy. I've always been a fan of Daredevil—not for as long as others out there, but I started watching the show a few years back, and I really enjoyed it immensely. My dad and I always talked about it in our quest for all things MCU, from our shared love of Miles Morales to watching Sam Wilson take on the Captain America shield .

And one person we always loved was Foggy. He was such a good partner to Matt and someone who really evened him out, and to see him get shot in the first episode and die so quickly and sadly… rocked my world. I'm sure it rocked the world of literally anyone.

Good lord. This certainly makes a new list of the most shocking moments on TV because my mind physically can't handle this. But there's one aspect of that stunning Foggy death that made it work.

(Image credit: Photo by Giovanni Rufino)

But Matt Hearing Foggy's Heartbeat Was Even More Soul-Crushing

Look, this is the MCU. People die. Not all the time, but people do, and truthfully, it feels like it's been happening way more often throughout the last couple of years. But there was just something about Foggy's death that stood out – and that was his heartbeat.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watching Karen cry over Foggy is as sad as it would be for anyone. You're literally trying to save your friend, and you see life fade from his eyes. That would make anyone scream and cry and produce an excellent acting performance. But Matt hearing Foggy's heartbeat hits way harder than just crying over someone.

With Matt's blindness, his other four senses are incredibly high, and he can hear literally anything extremely well from within a reasonable distance. His fighting and listening to Foggy's heartbeat slowly fade and begin to trickle into soft patterns and bumps before there's just nothing.

That's gut-wrenching. That moment alone took my soul out of my chest, squeezed it in its grip, stomped it on the pavement that Foggy died on and spat on it for good measure. It caused me to shut my laptop for a good ten minutes and contemplate the grief that just rocketed through my system.

Your friend is slowly dying, and you can hear it, and there is literally nothing you can do about it. That's just…horrible.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

That Kind Of Subtle Grief Is Something Marvel Should Do Way More Of

Regardless of how saddening this death is, it is an opening to something Marvel can do – not to make their deaths more creative, but the way these superheroes react.

A lot is coming up in Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU, and Daredevil is undoubtedly going to be a part of it. Still, there are so many other chances for other MCU heroes to have similarly-charged moments of losing those clothes to them and reacting in creative ways. We have superheroes galore. We don't need every superhero to fall onto their knees and sob for their loss (sorry, Wanda).

A good example of this is when Billy takes over William's body in Agatha All Along, and we slowly hear his heartbeat fade and then feel the soul switch. That's creative because we see the grief on Billy's face from William, but there are so many more layers beneath it that it's just so much better. We could have had more moments like that if Marvel hadn't made a mistake with Agatha All Along and ended it after one season, but whatever.

I don't know; maybe it's just me who feels so passionate about this, but it's because of moments like this that I am excited about the MCU. It's so freaking incredible to see that there's still a lot of passion and creativity behind these instances that seem to happen pretty often now. And it's something I'd love to see more.

With new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again coming out weekly, I know what my next couple of months are going to be like. But please, Marvel, no more deaths that will rock me to my core. I beg you.