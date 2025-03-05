Charlie Cox Got Emotional When I Asked How (Spoiler)’s Death In Daredevil: Born Again Will Impact Matt’s Story For The Rest Of The Season: ‘It’s A Bold Move’
It certainly is a "bombshell."
MAJOR SPOILERS for Daredevil: Born Again’s premiere lie ahead! If you have not seen it, you can stream it with a Disney+ subscription and then catch new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.
There’s no way around it; Foggy Nelson is dead, and that’s a deeply heartbreaking tragedy. It’s actually such a monumental loss that Daredevil: Born Again’s star, Charlie Cox, got emotional while talking with me about it and the impact it will have on Matt Murdock as this MCU series continues its run.
When I watched the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, I felt like I was stabbed in the heart when Foggy died amid the massive opening one-take fight. So, when I interviewed Charlie Cox about his new Marvel show on the 2025 TV schedule, I asked him how Matt would be impacted by this loss. When responding, he didn’t hold back about how sad this situation is, explaining:
“Keeps everyone on their toes” seems like an understatement. This feels like a rug has been pulled out from under us, and everything that was on said rug shattered into a million pieces. As early positive reactions for Born Again conveyed, these first episodes have left fans “traumatized.” That’s in part because of this life-altering event Matt Murdock went through.
That’s not something that’s lost on Cox either, as he said; it’s hard to fathom that Foggy is gone. However, he also noted that with this new era of Daredevil, change had to happen. That meant there would be “collateral damage,” and that damage was sadly Elden Henson’s beloved character:
I could tell Cox was emotional about this massive shift as I asked him how Foggy’s last words to Matt would impact the character.
Remember, the final thing Elden Henson’s amiable lawyer said to his best friend was that he was sorry because he “didn’t want to give [Matt] an excuse,” right before he went into Daredevil mode. Those feel like words that will impact this lawyer and vigilante forever. Cox agreed, as he said:
This life-changing tragedy is clearly one of the reasons Matt tries to change his ways, as we see him attempt (and fail) to put Daredevil behind him in the first few episodes. And I imagine Foggy’s death will loom large over the events of the show.
As Cox said, Foggy dying will “haunt” Matt, and that is bound to have major implications as Daredevil gradually returns to his crime-fighting ways on Born Again.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
