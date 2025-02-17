I'm Slowly Getting Back Into Marvel, But I Think The Studio Is Making A Big Mistake With Agatha All Along

Alright… let’s talk about Marvel and how they’re messing up with Agatha All Along.

Well, if we’re being honest, there are a lot of things Marvel hasn’t been super great with lately. It has felt like there really isn’t a real direction for the story. We have a few upcoming Marvel movies that people are excited about, such as the long-awaited The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the new Thunderbolts* , but there are plenty of other issues plaguing the studio that I think are making things entirely too complicated.

One of those is what Marvel is doing with Agatha All Along. While it’s been marketed as a miniseries, it’s entered into awards consideration as a comedy series instead of a limited series, which can lead to many believing that a Season 2 for the show might be possible.

However, it’s been repeated repeatedly that there aren’t plans for a Season 2, even though it feels as if the Agatha All Along finale really led us to more questions than answers. Heck, even Kathryn Hahn has said she’s not done playing Agatha , but what that means, I’m not sure. I really don’t understand what Marvel is doing with this show, but all I can think is that it’s a mistake.

Anything To Do With Magic – And Wanda – Has Been A Huge Hit

As someone who is perpetually online, do you want to know what’s been going well in the last few years with the MCU? Magic and the Marvel multiverse.

Most Marvel movies that explore these categories have made a ton of money or received plenty of views, and most have gotten great reviews. Spider-Man: No Way Home was obviously a huge hit, and Deadpool & Wolverine was also a major smash for the studio. But what a lot of people forget about is that Wanda Maximoff (the Scarlet Witch) really was a driving force behind this universe back in 2021 and 2022, and that included Agatha.

Sure, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was successful when it first came out, and Benedict Cumberbatch is excellent in the role, but many people went to see that movie because of Wanda. We were all watching WandaVision and theorizing for hours on end, and when we finally got to see her use her magic again, it was like our love was restored.

I still love that movie, and it’s clear that plenty of other people did, too, with the nearly $1 billion dollars it made at the box office. But it’s not just Wanda and her magic – or really any magic – that brings people in. It’s Agatha as well.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final two episodes of Agatha All Along brought in 744 million minutes of viewing for Disney+, which is a huge hit. The show itself was incredibly popular online. Heck, even “The Ballad of the Witch’s Road” earned millions of views on YouTube . The fanfare behind Agatha All Along was huge. And yet, it seems that after this series, there’s no continuation.

Agatha Herself Has Developed A Huge Following

I know that many people thought it was the silliest thing in the world to center a story on a side character from WandaVision when they first heard of this show. But truth be told, there’s a huge following around Agatha now.

I don’t know what most of us were expecting when we found out that there would be an Agatha show, but to me, I know it was not what we were given. I’m sure most were thinking this was just another silly series with Agatha getting up to her old tricks and not a deeply personal story of who she was and how she became the witch that she is now.

We did not expect there to be such deep and meaningful love stories mixed in with witchcraft that truly knocked our socks off, or stories about women who have been pushed down their entire lives and are just now fighting back to regain their power. A lot is going on for her and for this show that other Marvel TV shows don’t do, and the fan reaction is clear proof of that.

The Creator “Doesn’t Do” Second Seasons, But There Was So Much Room Left To Explore With The Finale

Patti LuPone, who played Lilia in Agatha All Alone, revealed in a Sirius XM podcast with Andy Cohen that there are no plans for a Season 2 because the creator, Jac Schaeffer, doesn’t do Season 2’s.

And wow, I’m sorry, but the finale left so much up in the damn air.

How can you say that you don’t do Season 2’s when you orchestrated and created a finale that made us theorize and wonder what happens next? I would be alright with this if it were a WandaVision finale situation – we already knew we were going to see her in the next Doctor Strange film, so I was okay with us not knowing everything about her.

But we really don’t know what will happen to Agatha or Billy . I know that we’re supposed to get a Vision Quest show (whenever that comes out) that will allegedly involve Tommy, but I don’t know how Billy and Agatha would tie into that at all, aside from maybe them looking for the former's brother.

Truth be told, we want to see this strange pairing. We want to see another adventure with them. And not only that, but what about Jennifer? She’s just alive and randomly out there? Where did she go? What is she going to do with her powers now? I need these questions answered.

To treat us with this much to analyze, with no set plan of what to do next, is messy at best and lazy at worst, and that angers me.

The Series Itself Offered Well-Done Representation

This is the best representation of anything Marvel has done in years, and I stand by that. We not only had an openly gay protagonist with Billy, but the story of Rio (Death) and Agatha was something I seriously wasn’t expecting. It was deep, meaningful and heartfelt in a way that shocked me with how much I connected with it later on.

It’s not even just them. This cast is mainly made up of badass female actors who are also all different ages and ethnicities, and that is freaking. Awesome.

I’m not saying that everything in Marvel has to have representation like this, but the fact that it was done so well and incorporated typically into a show like this makes me smile, and it was an excellent chance for Marvel to really embrace it.

The World Of Magic Has Barley Been Explored In The MCU, And This Could Have Been The Chance To Dive Much Deeper

We’ve had WandaVision and the Doctor Strange movies, and I suppose you could also count Loki in a way with his powers, as well as Agatha All Along. But aside from that, we really know not that much about magic in the world of the MCU. We know that it can be dark and controlling and powerful and terrifying and everything else under the sun, but we haven’t seen its full strength.

This show would have been a great way to explore it more. We might have been able to see Billy explore who he is as he grows more powerful and learn more about Agatha—there could have been so much more. Having it in a television show would have been a great way to gauge how much people would love to see it in theaters, and magic has always been doing well.

So why not continue? Why not jump right into the portal of magic and throw Marvel fans into a world of chaos and sorcery? This is the kind of show we need. I don’t know what kind of future these characters have, and I really hope that, somehow they are able to appear more in the MCU. If this is the last we see of them together in this kind of show, I suppose I’ll deal with it.

But there’s so much magic to discover, and now Marvel isn’t even taking the leap; it needs to open the pages of those spell books and cast a charm on the world of superhero fans. There’s still a lot to look forward to with Marvel, but I wish that magic and Agatha All Along would also be a part of it.