Paul Rudd Reacts To Ant-Man 3 Rumors Involving Ghostbusters Co-Star Bill Murray

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and Phase Four has been a doozy so far. But there are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And Paul Rudd has reacted to Ant-Man 3 rumors involving his Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-star Bill Murray.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife performed well at the box office last year, with fans delighted to see legendary favorites like Bill Murray appearing alongside new star Paul Rudd. And as a result, some rumors began that the pair might reunite on the big screen in Ant-Man 3. These rumors were also made possible thanks to Murray himself. Rudd was asked about the wrapped threequel on a red carpet, responding with:

Oh, I've heard about this rumor, but it's a rumor. I mean, I think maybe they got, you know, there was like some cross-pollination and they were thinking about this.

Well, there you have it. According to Rudd, it sounds like comedy icon Bill Murray isn’t attached to appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. But considering how Paul Rudd would never be able to spill the beans if it was true, smart money says fans are going to keep their fingers crossed. As if there aren’t already enough legends on the cast of the Ant-Man franchise.

Paul Rudd’s comments come from an interview with ET about Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Eventually the conversation turned to his ongoing tenure in the MCU, and the reports that Bill Murray might be joining the cast of Ant-Man 3. His denial seemed honest, but Murray has been fanning the flames of these rumors himself.

Almost nothing about the contents of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is known, but director Peyton Reed is back behind the camera for the highly anticipated threequel. The rumors about Bill Murray’s role came from the actor himself , who has been quoted about working with Reed, and even claiming he’s going to be a “bad guy” of the project. We’ll just have to wait and see if an official confirmation comes from the studio, and whether he or Paul Rudd were telling the truth.

The cast of Ant-Man 3 is already impressive, featuring the return of franchise stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Fans are also eager to see the return of Loki actor Jonathan Majors, who will bring Kang the Conqueror to life . Additionally, Kathryn Newton is taking on the role of Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang. Fans are hoping that particular character becomes a superhero in her own right, just like in the comics. Only time will tell.