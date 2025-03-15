‘What Do You Mean We Got To Go Get Downey?’ The Russo Brothers Recall What Happened When They Pitched Captain America: Civil War To Robert Downey Jr.

News
By published

I can't imagine being in their shoes.

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) looks off into the distance in Captain America: Civil War
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At this point, directors Joe and Anthony Russo are pretty pros when it comes to pitching and overseeing productions set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’ve helmed some of the franchise’s biggest films and are returning for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Of course, a lot has to be done for those movies before the camera starts rolling, and that was true for 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. The Russos recalled having to pitch the film to Robert Downey Jr., and I’m shaking a little bit over their account of events.

Plenty of fans may remember the making of Civil War most for its much-anticipated use of Spider-Man, who made his MCU debut in what’s now one of the highest ranked Marvel movies. However, there was also the matter of convincing Robert Downey Jr. to join up, considering the story wouldn’t have worked without his Tony Stark (Iron Man). As part of a profile piece for THR, the Russos recalled sharing the idea with producer Kevin Feige, and they were somewhat thrown for a loop afterwards, as Anthony said:

We pitched Kevin on the idea and Kevin goes, ‘All right, I buy it. Now you guys got to go get Downey.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean we got to go get Downey? Aren’t you coming?’ And he didn’t.

Kevin Feige was too funny for this, given he just tasked two directors with pitching another MCU film to one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. But, of course, this particular flick differed from RDJ’s past appearances in the superhero-centric franchise. During his and his brother’s interview with the trade, Joe Russo went on to set the scene for the pitch meeting, and it’s hard not to get second-hand nervousness:

Joe Russo: Downey was sitting on a chaise lounge, splayed out like a king, on the roof of his office in Venice. Ant and I showed up and we’ve been rehearsing this pitch, and you’re literally pitching the biggest movie star in the world to take his giant cash cow character and convert it into a villain.

Anthony Russo: In a Captain America movie.

Of course, as we know, Robert Downey Jr. eventually agreed to star in the film alongside Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and a host of other MCU stars. Since then, it seems that Downey and the Russos have forged solid professional and personal relationships. The Oppenheimer star even said, when interviewed for THR’s story, that the sibling filmmakers are “family” to him at this point. Still, as Joe remembered, pitching the third Cap film to Downey years ago was no small task:

In a movie that wasn’t even titled after his character. And it was the pitch of our lives. And he said, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’ He liked the risk, to Robert’s credit, and that choice led the explosive upside to Infinity War and Endgame.

The brothers are reuniting with Robert Downey Jr. for their two upcoming superhero movies and, ironically, this will be an even bigger MCU leap for the actor. Downey is returning to the franchise as Doctor Doom, one of the biggest villains in the history of comic books. Rumors have swirled around Downey’s Doom, but what we know for sure is that the actor is really putting in the work while developing the character. The Russos have even said that as part of that “intense” process, the star has helped write backstory and share costume ideas.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 MonthsSave 72%

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year).

Expires March 30

View Deal

Something that’s particularly ironic now is that RDJ actually persuaded the Russos to return for these new Avengers movies. What I’m hopeful for is that the trio’s collaborative spirit will yield awesome work that’s comparable to their past films. That’s a tall order but, considering what they’ve done together, they deserve the benefit of the doubt. In the meantime, check out the group’s first shared MCU outing, Captain America: Civil War, by streaming it with a Disney+ subscription.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) prepares to fight in Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie Watched The Captain America: Brave New World Trailer With His Kids And Dropped F-Bombs Over Their Hilarious Reaction To It
Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal from Daredevil Season 2 side by side

Charlie Cox Jokes He May Never Have Broken Jon Bernthal's Nose, But He Did Get The S--t Kicked Out Of Him By The Punisher
Jenna Ortega in Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega Is Hyping Wednesday Season 2, And One Word She Used To Describe It Is Giving Me Chills
See more latest
Most Popular
Jenna Ortega in Wednesday.
Jenna Ortega Is Hyping Wednesday Season 2, And One Word She Used To Describe It Is Giving Me Chills
Kerry Washington as Olivia and Tony Goldwyn as Fitz in Scandal Season 5x21
I’m Still Hoping For Tony Goldwyn And Scandal Co-Star Kerry Washington To Reunite On Law And Order, And He Shared An Update On The Possibility
Cher and Dionne smiling together in Clueless
The Clueless Fan In Me Is Totally Buggin Over Video Of A Meteorologist Channeling Cher Horowitz During Weather Report
Shaun Robinson 90 Day Fiance
90 Day Fiancé Season 11 Has Only Just Started, And Fans Are Questioning The Legality Behind One Couple's Plans
Mike Myers screaming in Wayne&#039;s World, pictured next to Daffy Duck screaming in The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.
The Story Behind Crazy Connection The Looney Tunes Have With Wayne's World, According To Eric Bauza
George Clooney wearing a collared shirt and tie on ER (1994).
I Thought George Clooney Would Be Giving ER When He Ditched His Signature Silver Hair To Go Brunette, But He Looks Totally Different In The Video
Inside Bella Hadid&#039;s YSL Bag video screenshot
Bella Hadid’s Paris Fashion Week Moment Sees Her Putting A Twist On Sheer With A Pretty Lacy Dress
Snow White (Rachel Zegler) confronts the queen in Snow White
After Reports About Disney's Scaled-Back Snow White Premiere, A Cast Member Got Real About Controversies Surrounding The Film
Taylor Swift hugging boyfriend Travis Kelce after he won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024
What Have Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Been Up To Since Super Bowl And Eras Tour Ended? How They've Been 'Letting The Rest Of The World Go For A Bit'
Andy Samberg and Frisbee Meyers shown side by side, appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Andy Samberg Really Hates Former SNL Co-Star Seth Meyers' Dog. Like Really: 'He Scratched Out Her Face Like A Serial Killer And Mailed It Back.'