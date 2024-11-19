‘Oh, Bite Your Tongue.’ Ryan Reynolds Got Asked (Again) About Deadpool 4 And Had A Hilariously On Brand Response

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine that's always growing, thanks to projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie to arrive was Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records and proved that the MCU still had staying power. Following this wild success, fans are already wondering if/when Wade Wilson will return in an upcoming Marvel movie. Ryan Reynolds got asked (again) about Deadpool 4 and had a hilariously on brand response.

Some fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order worried about how the R-rated Deadpool franchise would fit into the shared universe, but the threequel really worked. Reynolds recently spoke to Extra TV about Deadpool & Wolverine, where he was asked if another movie is coming. He responded with:

Oh now, bite your tongue. I would love that but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one. It just really swallows my life whole. And I have four kids I wouldn't mind introducing myself to.

Points were made. As a writer, producer, and star, Ryan Reynolds obviously puts in a ton of work for the Deadpool movies. And for Deadpool & Wolverine, the filming process took even longer thanks to delays related to the strikes. Add in the editing and press tour and Reynolds might need a much needed break before beginning the process all over again with a fourth movie.

While Ryan Reynolds doesn't want to jump into another Deadpool movie, hopefully we'll still see him get to play his signature character. Namely in the MCU's next big crossover events like Avengers: Doomsday. After just how well Deadpool & Wolverine performed at the box office, it seems logical to include the two title characters in whatever big battle is going to come involving Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed yet. Which characters are going to appear in Doomsday are a total mystery at this point, but the fandom is definitely looking forward to seeing Earth's Mightiest Heroes back together. And with the multiverse in play, it feels like just about anything could happen narratively.

Deadpool & Wolverine's box office performance stood in stark juxtaposition to recent flops like The Marvels. While I personally loved the Captain Marvel sequel, it ended up losing money for the studio. While the success of MCU movies used to be a given, that's no longer the cast. So it would stand to reason that the studio might want to put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman front and center for future projects... even if we have to wait a number of years before another Deadpool movie.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th.