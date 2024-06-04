See Ryan Reynolds Reveal Editing Is Wrapping On Deadpool & Wolverine (And His Choice Nickname For Hugh Jackman’s Character)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will finally be released later this summer. Ryan Reynolds revealed editing is wrapping on Deadpool & Wolverine (and his choice nickname for Hugh Jackman’s character). Let's break it all down.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, which has seemingly helped buoy fan excitement. The movie will be here in July, and it seems like the editing process is just about done. Ryan Reynolds recently shared an Instagram Story of him and director Shawn Levy, check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Well, now I'm going to think of Wolverine as the Honey Badger while watching Deadpool 3. Because while their claws are very different sizes, it feels accurate to the IDGAF attitude of both the animal and the mutant comic character. And smart money says Jackman and Reynolds' faux feud is going to make for electric scenes once the threequel finally hits theaters.

The cast list of Deadpool 3 is led by that pair of A-listers, although there's been much debate about who might pop throughout its runtime. The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine already revealed some surprise cameos, and smart money says that's only the tip of the iceberg. Luckily our wait is nearly over for the movie's arrival in theaters.

Reynolds and Jackman are sure to have great chemistry in Deadpool 3, even if the latter actor has been nicknamed a honey badger by the franchise's star and Shawn Levy. And it should be fascinating to see how the pair of title characters function within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Moviegoers who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been not-so-patiently waiting for characters like the X-Men and Deadpool to finally join the shared universe. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for this to occur, but the studio has taken its time. As such, Deadpool & Wolverine has the chance to influence the MCU as a whole, although exactly if/how that happens remains a mystery for the time being.

It feels like just about anything could happen throughout the runtime of Deadpool 3. The limited footage revealed that Loki's Time Variance Authority will factor in, making it a multiversal story. But whether or not Wade Wilson and Logan actually make their way to the sacred timeline of the MCU remains to be seen. Still, fans are eager to see Ryan Reynolds' title character as a regular player in the shared universe, especially if he gets to have a crossover with characters like The Avengers.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26th. For now, check the 2024 movie release dates.