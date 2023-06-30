Ryan Reynolds Made A Kid's Dream Come True On Deadpool 3 Set, And I'm Not Crying, You Are

Entertainment superstar Ryan Reynolds has made a name off of being snarky, sarcastic and cutting with his wit. But don’t let that fool you, the dude loves people as much as he is business savvy. With production on Deadpool 3 currently underway in London, Reynolds proved he’s a superhero with a heart of gold, as he made another young fan’s dreams come true through an awesome set visit.

The Children’s Dream Fund started to share the results of this meeting through its Instagram presence, with the promise of “more pics to follow.” In these images, we see a young person named Riley Mook posing for photos in an area that looks like it’s keeping all of the MCU secrets under wraps. But as you’ll witness below, it doesn’t stop Ryan Reynolds from posing for some sweet photos with his new friend:

A post shared by Children's Dream Fund (@childrensdreamfund) A photo posted by on

What’s even more exciting is that according to this social media update, Riley also got to meet Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy in the midst of this special meeting. Oh, and an up-and-coming Australian heartthrob by the name of Hugh Jackman was present as well. So Riley Mook must have felt like he’d hit the upcoming Marvel movie jackpot when being able to partake in such an amazing day of meet and greets.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as Ryan Reynolds himself, have had a history of making the wishes of seriously ill fans come true from time to time. Previously, Reynolds and cinematic cousins like Chris Evans sent a greeting to a terminally ill Avengers fan , which saw a huge wellspring of responses from Marvel cast members.

Even something as simple as stoking the fires of his faux feud with Hugh Jackman has been used to better the world. Back in 2020, the once and future Deadpool 3 co-stars put their “conflict” to good use through a Jackman/Reynolds charity showdown , which stood to benefit two different causes that each man represented.

Most notably, the Canadian comedian sparked a friendship with the late Connor McGrath, a 13-year old who battled High-Risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Upon McGrath’s untimely passing, Ryan Reynolds wrote a touching eulogy remembering Connor .

That gesture alone shows how dedicated the Free Guy actor is to showing kindness whenever he can, and this latest meet-up continues to uphold that image brightly. So when someone tells you that Mr. Reynolds is a superhero, you can truly take that statement to the emotional bank.

We’ll be looking forward to the additional photos that the Children’s Dream Fund will be sharing in the near future. In the meantime, you can anticipate Deadpool 3’s cinematic release, which is headed our way earlier than initially intended, on May 3, 2024. That means you can chase those tears away with revisiting both previous Deadpool movies by using your Disney+ subscription.