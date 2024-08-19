As those of us who have spent yeas watching the Marvel movies in order know, the MCU is constantly expanding in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most recent of these project is Deadpool & Wolverine, which which broke box office records upon its release. Ryan Reynolds just revealed new details about Hugh Jackman deciding to play Logan again, and flat tires and an egging are involved.

While the Greatest Showman actor hung up the claws after Logan's ending, he was eventually convinced to play Wolverine again as part of the Deadpool 3 cast. As a result, Jackman and Reynolds' faux feud was on full display, to delightful results. In a post on Instagram, Reynolds waxed poetic about getting his buddy to return to the role, including new details about what went into that decision. In his words:

Hugh Jackman stopped his car to call me. He’d been having a crappy week… he’d had the flu, two flat tires and some random idiot egged his house. But what happened next, happened fast. He told me he wanted to bring The Wolverine back.

Well, it looks like the X-Men icon's bad week benefitted his buddy Ryan Reynolds. Ultimately Jackman returned as Wolverine, to fantastic results. And I have to assume that he'll be back in upcoming Marvel movies, especially given how wildly successful Deadpool 3 was.

While Reynolds might have been joking about Jackman's house getting egged, there were no doubt plenty of factors that went into his decision to suit up in Wolverine's yellow suit. Luckily for fans, he joined the blockbuster and made it all that more enjoyable. In his same post, Ryan Reynolds spoke about what it was like working with his bestie/co-star, offering:

For months of filming and 100 years of editing and post production, I had a front row seat to WOLVERINE. Watching and learning from my friend and favourite actor. Two things can be true: 1) Sometimes I eat too much sugar, and secretly egg his house so I can feel something. And 2) I can be both a fan and friend, simultaneously.

How sweet is that? Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy all have a close friendship, so it was no doubt ton of fun to bring Deadpool & Wolverine to life. And that sense of play definitely shone through on the big screen. You can check out Reynolds' full IG post about Jackman below:

It should be fascinating to see what comes next in the MCU for this dynamic duo. Marvel had a number of box office blunders in recent years, including Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels. This makes Deadpool 3's success all the more important, and one that the studio may choose to change its plans around. We'll just have to wait and sew what Kevin Feige has up his sleeve, especially related to future X-Men projects.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. While we wait, check out the 2025 movie release dates.