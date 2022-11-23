Ryan Reynolds Talks Training For Deadpool 3, And He Seems Ready For All The Action Scenes

The comic book genre has been dominating the TV and film world for over a decade now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. And while some naysayers are complaining about “superhero fatigue,” certain franchises stand out as fan favorites. Deadpool is definitely in that category, with fans eager for any information about its developing threequel. Ryan Reynolds recently spoke about training for superhero projects like Deadpool 3, and he seems ready for all the action scenes.

While the first two Deadpool movies were released in quick succession, moviegoers have been waiting years to find out what’s happening with the threequel. This was especially true thanks to Disney’s acquisition of Fox , and Wade Wilson finally getting to join the MCU. Ryan Reynolds recently spoke to Big Issue , revealing the unique challenges that his new movie Spirited provided when compared to superhero projects like Deadpool. As he shared:

Training for a superhero movie is something I've been doing since I was 20, and I'm 46 now. Doing a fight sequence is in my bones. I memorize them very fast. I can make a mistake and use that mistake to my advantage in the moment. Whereas dancing, if I make one mistake, I completely fall apart.

Points were made. Ryan Reynolds has done a ton of action sequences throughout his years on the big screen, so he’s understandably got some comfort there. And fans will no doubt be delighted that he made reference to his earlier superhero projects like Blade: Trinity and the ill-fated X-Men: Origins: Wolverine . Although before we get another Deadpool movie, moviegoers will get to see him put on his dancing shoes opposite Will Ferrell.

Ryan Reynolds’ comments to Big Issue come as he’s promoting the release of his movie musical Spirited on Apple TV+. Despite Deadpool 2 hitting theaters back in 2018, he’s been keeping busy with a variety of other action-heavy movie projects such as Free Guy, Red Notice, and The Adam Project. But it certainly sounds like it’ll be like riding a bike for Reynolds when he finally suits back up again as the Merc with the Mouth.

While almost nothing is known about the contents of Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds and company recently broke the internet with the news that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie . This news also inspired countless new questions, especially regarding if/how this might affect the character’s emotional ending in James Mangold’s Logan . Alas, we’ll have to keep patiently waiting for more information from the studio.

Aside from Hugh Jackman, Deadpool 3’s cast is a mystery. As such, it’s unclear whether or not various supporting characters will appear in the MCU. This includes Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa , Zazie Beetz’s Domino, and Josh Brolin’s Cable.