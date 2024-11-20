We Knew Ryan Reynolds Wrote A Scene For It Ends With Us, But Apparently Blake Lively Gave A Note That Tweaked Deadpool And Wolverine's Ending Too
Talk about a dynamic duo.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a juggernaut of the entertainment world, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest big screen adventure was Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office and offered a much-needed win. The movie has been universally acclaimed, and it turns out that Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively helped it stick the landing.
We knew Ryan Reynolds wrote a scene For It Ends With Us, but Blake Lively gave a note that tweaked Deadpool And Wolverine's ending too. Reynolds and Lively regularly contribute to each other's work, and director Shawn Levy credits her with finding the right ending after the conflict with Cassandra Nova. As he explained on the director's commentary (via GameRadar):
What a good call. Seeing the two title characters on the screen together for Deadpool & Wolverine was something fans had waited decades for, so there was a ton of emotion in theaters. And that was especially true in the brief moment where it looked like they sacrificed themselves to save the multiverse. And it was Lively's idea to keep us in that place of tension for a bit longer.
Given just how successful Deadpool 3 has been, fans are expecting Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to appear together in more upcoming Marvel movies. Of course, fans worried that the threequel might be their one and only appearance in the MCU together, especially when it looked like they died for a few minutes there.
Alas, Deadpool & Wolverine got a happy ending, and surprisingly didn't tease any future appearances with its credits sequence. As such, it's unclear when they might return to the big screen. For his part, Ryan Reynolds made it clear he wasn't jumping into a fourth movie immediately.
Of course, the fandom is hoping that Deadpool, Wolverine, and Laura all get to join in on a crossover event like Avengers: Doomsday. This seems like a no brainer considering how soon that project will come together, and the fact that it's going to be a multiversal story. Hopefully we get some information sooner rather than later.
Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming now on Disney+. Be sure to check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.
