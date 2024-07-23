Critics Have Seen Deadpool And Wolverine And It May Be The 'Ultimate Deadpool Movie'

Deadpool & Wolverine gives Maximum Effort according to critics.

It’s been a long time, by Marvel standards, since we’ve seen a Marvel movie in theaters. Deadpool & Wolverine is the only one on the 2024 release schedule. It's been even longer since we’ve seen Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool or Hugh Jackman as Wolverine on the big screen. That ends soon when the Deadpool & Wolverine release date arrives on Friday. The good news for fans eagerly anticipating the new film is that the movie is probably everything you’re hoping it will be.

Critics around the country got to see Deadpool & Wolverine last night, and based on their reactions, the movie is exactly what you’d expect if Marvel let Ryan Reynolds do whatever he wanted, and it’s glorious. CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell was one of those who saw the movie and he’s thanking Marvel Jesus it exists.

I also saw Deadpool & Wolverine last night and while the movie was as fun and funny as I expected, what I didn’t expect was actually to get emotional at a few points. It’s a surprisingly poignant movie with some real heart. 

Critic Drew Tailor put it another way, saying that the “silly shit” had more of a point in Deadpool & Wolverine than it had in previous Deadpool movies. The movie might do a better job of making the Multiverse matter than anything the MCU has done previously. That’s not to say that the movie is any less funny, it certainly is not.  

A big part of the Deadpool & Wolverine hype has surrounded the film’s reported cameos and just who is in the Deadpool & Wolverine cast. Everybody who was ever within spitting distance of a superhero movie was rumored to be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine at one point or another. Fandango’s Erik Davis says that yes, the cameos are epic, but it’s how the movie handles them work. And they don’t detract from the story as this is still the “ultimate Deadpool movie.”

One issue with movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, however, is that with so much of the film being based around surprises, keeping those things surprising can be hard. Critic Jamie Jirak suggests fans be wary of social media until they see the film because the surprises will be better if they stay surprises, and those moments are worth it. 

While there’s a lot to love about Deadpool & Wolverine that doesn’t mean the film is perfect. Our own Eric Eisenberg says that while he laughed as much as anybody, he did have some problems with the movie, which he’ll have to wait for the official CinemaBlend review to expand on. 

Even if Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t perfect, it still sounds pretty great. The rest of the world will find out this weekend. Deadpool has finally joined the MCU officially, what his presence means for upcoming Marvel movies is anybody's guess, but if the new movie is any indication, it will give Maximum Effort.

