Critics Have Seen Deadpool And Wolverine And It May Be The 'Ultimate Deadpool Movie'

It’s been a long time, by Marvel standards, since we’ve seen a Marvel movie in theaters. Deadpool & Wolverine is the only one on the 2024 release schedule. It's been even longer since we’ve seen Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool or Hugh Jackman as Wolverine on the big screen. That ends soon when the Deadpool & Wolverine release date arrives on Friday. The good news for fans eagerly anticipating the new film is that the movie is probably everything you’re hoping it will be.

Critics around the country got to see Deadpool & Wolverine last night, and based on their reactions, the movie is exactly what you’d expect if Marvel let Ryan Reynolds do whatever he wanted, and it’s glorious. CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell was one of those who saw the movie and he’s thanking Marvel Jesus it exists.

At some point during #DeadpoolAndWolverine, I whispered, “How in the fucking name of Marvel Jesus does this movie exist?” No matter what you are expecting, it’s beyond that. @VancityReynolds is a lunatic. I am in awe of this gonzo movie. The MCU Event Movie is back. pic.twitter.com/nqjLjR1a2JJuly 23, 2024

I also saw Deadpool & Wolverine last night and while the movie was as fun and funny as I expected, what I didn’t expect was actually to get emotional at a few points. It’s a surprisingly poignant movie with some real heart.

It's hilarious, it's filthy as fuck, it's surprisingly poignant. Also #DeadpoolAndWolverine has one of the greatest opening sequences in the history of cinema. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds both gave Maximum Effort. pic.twitter.com/ho8smcDP6yJuly 23, 2024

Critic Drew Tailor put it another way, saying that the “silly shit” had more of a point in Deadpool & Wolverine than it had in previous Deadpool movies. The movie might do a better job of making the Multiverse matter than anything the MCU has done previously. That’s not to say that the movie is any less funny, it certainly is not.

You can’t fight it. #DeadpoolAndWolverine is a home run. @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman are wonderful, it somehow deepens the multiverse mythology and makes it emotionally resonant. Sure, it’s got all the silly shit. But this time the silly shit means something. pic.twitter.com/lMmckO7squJuly 23, 2024

A big part of the Deadpool & Wolverine hype has surrounded the film’s reported cameos and just who is in the Deadpool & Wolverine cast. Everybody who was ever within spitting distance of a superhero movie was rumored to be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine at one point or another. Fandango’s Erik Davis says that yes, the cameos are epic, but it’s how the movie handles them work. And they don’t detract from the story as this is still the “ultimate Deadpool movie.”

LFG! Absolutely loved #DeadpoolAndWolverine - yes the cameos and surprises are epic, and the humor, action, blood-soaked fights and needle drops are tremendous, too… but it’s the respect and love for the characters that win you over. This is the ultimate Deadpool movie. It is… pic.twitter.com/dhK1s6uh2OJuly 23, 2024

One issue with movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, however, is that with so much of the film being based around surprises, keeping those things surprising can be hard. Critic Jamie Jirak suggests fans be wary of social media until they see the film because the surprises will be better if they stay surprises, and those moments are worth it.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is the most fun I've had at the movies this year. I'm not sure how it'll play on a second watch, because half the fun are the surprises. STAY OFF THE INTERNET! I feel so satisfied as a Marvel fan AND as someone whose fav movie is Grease. Also, I cried. pic.twitter.com/dbFMywbrRnJuly 23, 2024

While there’s a lot to love about Deadpool & Wolverine that doesn’t mean the film is perfect. Our own Eric Eisenberg says that while he laughed as much as anybody, he did have some problems with the movie, which he’ll have to wait for the official CinemaBlend review to expand on.

I very much enjoyed Deadpool & Wolverine... up to a point. It's crazy funny (I bowled over laughing several times), and it has some wonderful character dynamics, but the actual plot is a mess, and there's too much obvious effort to wedge in certain ideas. Full review tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/ayUEFyCQsLJuly 23, 2024

Even if Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t perfect, it still sounds pretty great. The rest of the world will find out this weekend. Deadpool has finally joined the MCU officially, what his presence means for upcoming Marvel movies is anybody's guess, but if the new movie is any indication, it will give Maximum Effort.