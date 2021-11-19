Scarlett Johansson Is Returning To The MCU After Lawsuit Drama, But Not How You’d Think

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she sued Disney for an alleged infringement of her film contract . After the case was settled, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered if the actress would ever return to her iconic role as Black Widow . Now she’s actually rejoining Marvel for a top-secret project - but now in the way fans might think.

Scarlett Johansson was recently honored in Beverly Hills when she became the 35th Hollywood star to receive the American Cinematheque Award. According to Deadline , Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was on deck to laud Scarlett’s numerous accomplishments in the entertainment industry. He said:

Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. That she’s chosen to play a key part in it for so many years, I am extremely grateful for. Working with [her] has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.

In between praising her “vision” and “savvy,” Kevin Feige also revealed that Scarlett Johansson is attached to an upcoming “top-secret” project for Marvel Studios - however, she won’t be playing Natasha Romanoff. Kevin Feige claimed ScarJo’s involvement will have nothing to do with Black Widow. While it's unclear if she's appearing on screen, she will also act as one of the project’s producers, marking her second production credit with the MCU after Black Widow. Any other details were scant, but that’s nothing new for the notoriously tight-lipped Marvel Studios.

News of Scarlett Johansson’s upcoming collaboration with Marvel came as a surprise to some, considering her recent skirmish with parent company Disney. She filed a suit earlier this year after Black Widow was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+. The company’s gambit allegedly cost her a huge payout. Although Disney originally denied Scarlett Johanssons’s accusations , the case reached a settlement that appealed to both parties after two months of negotiations. While no details were made public regarding monetary compensation, Scarlett Johansson must have been pleased: she’s already lined up another film with Disney.

After resolving her conflict with the House of Mouse, Scarlett Johansson is slated to produce the upcoming film Tower of Terror. The movie will mark the second Walt Disney World ride to receive a recent silver screen adaptation after this year’s Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Disney has previously found success with transforming popular rides into films, with arguably the most notable example being the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. It stands to reason that Tower of Terror will enjoy similar prosperity, especially with Scarlett Johansson at the helm.

While fans wait to see what Scarlett Johansson’s next Marvel adventure will hold, they can catch up with the high-octane exploits of Black Widow on Disney+.